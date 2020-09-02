NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo to Dallas Mavericks a possibility

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the most sought after free agent in the summer of 2021 and for good reason. Several franchise have been touted as the potential destinations for The Greek Freak and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that he could be on his way to the Dallas Mavericks.

The 2020 Defensive Player of the Year is in line to win the MVP award as well and currently finds his side trailing to the Miami Heat in the East Semis.

NBA trade rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo on Dallas Mavericks' radar?

As per former Boston Celtics player and current analyst Brian Scalabrine, Dallas Mavericks are not entirely out of the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. Scalabrine appeared on 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece and had the following to say.

Could we see Giannis team up with Luka Doncic soon?

"I think you (Dallas) have just as good a chance as anyone else....Los Angeles, Miami, or any of the other favorite teams. I think the Dallas Mavericks, you look at their cap situation, with a superstar (in Luka Doncic) and (Kristaps Porzingis)....I'm telling you right now it's not zero (chance)." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Scalabrine added the Milwaukee Bucks' current season will have a huge bearing on Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision.

The reason Miami contains Giannis so well is not only that they have multiple bodies to throw at him, but they have diverse bodies to throw at him. Jae Crowder’s physicality, Andre Iguodala’s high IQ, and Bam Adebayo’s quickness and length means that he continually has to adjust. — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) September 1, 2020

He opined that if the Bucks get eliminated by the Miami Heat then there's every chance that Giannis turns down the extension he gets offered. That's when Dallas Mavericks will come into the picture.

Analyzing the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation

Giannis had a bad outing against Miami in Game 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo is up for a supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks next season and he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2021. The likes of Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors look like the favorites right now but you can't really predict what the situation will be like by the time the forward has to make a decision.

"I asked the aforementioned front office executive which team Antetokounmpo might wind up with if Miami goes on to finish this job and create such havoc for the Bucks.

‘The Heat,’ he said." 👀



- The Athletic’s Sam Amick pic.twitter.com/p6VAIuOcvj — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 1, 2020

For the Dallas Mavericks, a move for Giannis Antetokounmpo may be possible but it looks extremely difficult as of now. Kristaps Porzingis is already on a max and Luka Doncic will be nearing an extension himself. A sign and trade could still possibly work out for the Dallas Mavericks but then again, they'll need to cut corners elsewhere due to salary cap concerns.

