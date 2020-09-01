NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo is Miami Heat's number 1 target, Aldridge eyes reunion with Portland Trail Blazers

With free agency and NBA offseason beginning soon, the teams will be looking to improve their rosters by adding talents from across the league. The teams will go into the off-season having assets to make NBA trades with the recent conclusion of the draft lottery. Following the draft lottery, NBA trade rumours have started circulating in the media. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be one of the players who will be chased by multiple teams in the free agency.

Miami Heat looking to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo in NBA free agency

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the NBA. He is the favourite to win the NBA MVP this year. He clinched the MVP award last season as well for his stellar performance in the NBA regular season. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a free agent at the end of the 2020/21 season.

If you're still needing an explanation of what #HEATCulture is... just watch this video of the game @CJC9BOSS had last night



According to an NBA trade rumor, there is a high possibility that Giannis Antetokounmpo will end up at Milwaukee Bucks' eastern conference rivals Miami Heat. The Heat and Bucks are engaged in a conference semifinals battle right now. The Heat clinched the first game of the series thanks to Jimmy Butler's record playoff game.

This is what a front office executive feels about Giannis' decision-

"I asked the aforementioned front office executive which team Antetokounmpo might wind up with if Miami goes on to finish this job and create such havoc for the Bucks. ‘The Heat,’ he said.

It would be interesting to see if Giannis Antetokounmpo joins forces with Jimmy Butler in Miami.

Monday night, Jimmy Butler became the first @MiamiHEAT player to score 40+ points in a playoff game since LeBron James put up 49 points on 5/12/2014 at Brooklyn. #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/ejtsqCzQP6 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 1, 2020

LaMarcus Aldridge preparing for a second stint with Portland Trail Blazers

In another NBA trade rumor, San Antonio Spurs power forward is planning to end his career with his former team Portland Trail Blazers.

CNBC’s Jabari Young feels that Aldridge can be on his way out-

"Aldridge had repaired his relationship with Blazers superstar Damian Lillard, and one agent suggests the Spurs could ship him back to the Blazers. . .DeRozan is close with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, and one agent forecast a possible Spurs-Heat package."

The Portland Trail Blazers will get a much-needed upgrade at the power forward position with Aldridge's addition to the team.

