"Comply with the police" African-American father pens an open letter to LeBron James challenging him to change his view

With recent NBA news surrounding the players' boycott of games and the subsequent talks to resume play, there have been several other developments around the league surrounding the teams and players. LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is one of the players whose name has come up in the boycott related news. LeBron James has come in the spotlight once again as an African-American father has written an open letter directed towards him.

CP3!!!!!!! Put some respect on his name and more! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 1, 2020

African-American father pens an open letter to LeBron James

LeBron James has done a considerable amount of work off the court. He has been vocal since the Black Lives Matter protests began and have demanded justice for the victims of police brutality. He often uses his social media platform to address issues related to obstruction of social justice.

In response to LeBron James' stance on black people being treated unfairly, a USA native black father has penned an open letter to him. The man, Patrick D. Hampton, also a Trump supporter, posted a letter on his Facebook page and advised James to “stop blaming the police and help build better fathers.”

Monday night, Jimmy Butler became the first @MiamiHEAT player to score 40+ points in a playoff game since LeBron James put up 49 points on 5/12/2014 at Brooklyn. #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/ejtsqCzQP6 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 1, 2020

Also read: List of teams that have come back from a 3-1 deficit to win a playoff series in NBA history

Hampton urged LeBron to not generalize the African-American community and enforce his views upon them. In the open letter, he emphasizes on the fact that since he is the figure of authority in his household, there is no need for intervention by law enforcement authorities. He adds in the open letter that it is his responsibility as a father to protect and serve his four children.

Hampton also challenges LeBron James to change his stance and make a real difference by advocating for legislation like “EQUAL SHARED PARENTING” that helps divorced dads and single dad have more time with their children without paying more child support.

Here is an excerpt from the open letter-

Advertisement

Remember, there are millions of black and brown boys out here that are not being killed by police. They are alive and doing quite well. How? We obey the law. Comply with police and if the police does something wrong or unethical, they live to fight in court and not the side of the road.

It will be interesting to see if LeBron James reacts to this open letter. James is known to interact with fans often through his social media channels.

Also read: NBA's new memo for guests: Officials not to be disturbed, coaches will have to make a huge sacrifice