NBA's new memo for guests: Officials not to be disturbed, coaches will have to make a huge sacrifice

The NBA playoffs have seen some bizarre incidents that happen in the last few days. From George Hill missing the national anthem during a playoff game to Dennis Schroeder getting head-butted by P.J. Tucker, it's safe to say that things have started to heat up in the NBA bubble.

NBA reveals it's policies for guests in the bubble

With the second round of playoffs beginning, NBA players will be allowed to bring guests (family members/relatives/significant others) in the NBA bubble. There has been talk about the bubble taking a toll on players' mental health as they are not able to meet their families.

Conf. Semis, Game 1: MIA/MIL

The memo released by the NBA today reads -

"All governors and senior team basketball operations personnel" is meant as reminder of "higher standards expected" of them. As league memo said, given unique arena conditions, limited number of seats, small buildings, no crowd noise, this is "especially important."

The league has come up with a set of rules and regulations for the guests that will be invited to the NBA bubble by the players. The NBA has requested the guests to maintain decorum with rules like "No profane or objectionable language," or "coming onto the court" to be followed during games.

In an interesting move by the NBA, coaches will have to sacrifice being able to bring in personal guests in order to bring extra team staff. NBA teams can only have 35 employees, including players, in the bubble. The goal has always been to have fewer than 1,500 people inside the bubble.

According to veteran ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, other ruled include "conversations with game officials, disrespectfully addressing game officials and using profane or objectionable language will be interpreted broadly and strictly."

This implies that the guests are not allowed to have any kind of interaction with the officials. The motivation behind this move can be OKC Thunder Sam Presti yelling about Dennis Schroder's ejection during Game 5 against the Houston Rockets. Schroder got ejected for grazing Rockets' P.J. Tucker in the nether region.

