Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets start their four-game road trip on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum. The Rockets have the worst record in the NBA and an 11-game losing streak, while the Grizzlies have lost three games in a row.

The Rockets entered the season with no expectations since they are just starting their rebuild after the James Harden trade.

They lost to the Phoenix Suns 115-89 at home on Saturday, their 11th straight loss. Houston currently has the worst record in the league at 1-12.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have slowed down following a hot start to the season. They have now lost three straight games that include losses to the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

Memphis has a record of 7-7 heading into Monday's game.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

John Wall of the Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets have a healthy roster heading into the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, they still have three players listed as out on their injury report. These three players are all healthy and uninjured.

Garrison Matthews and Daishen Nix are on assignment to the Rockets' G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Meanwhile, John Wall has not played a single game this season despite being healthy.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Rockets and Wall have a mutual agreement about not letting him play this season.

The Rockets are trying to trade Wall and his huge contract, while the former All-Star is helping the young team by not playing and acting as a mentor.

Player Status Reason Garrison Matthews Out G League Assignment Daishen Nix Out G League Assignment John Wall Out Mutual Agreement

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Like the Houston Rockets, the Memphis Grizzlies have a healthy roster heading into Monday's game. The Grizzlies have one player on their injury list, but he's completely healthy.

Yves Pons is on a two-way contract and is currently assigned to the Grizzlies' G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

Dillon Brooks made his return from offseason hand surgery last Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Brooks was the starting small forward and registered 23 points and five rebounds in 31 minutes.

Player Status Reason Yves Pons Out G League Assignment

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

John Wall of the Houston Rockets and Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are expected to use their regular starting lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Rockets' young backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and rookie Jalen Green will continue to develop as the season progresses.

Jae'Sean Tate should be the starting small forward alongside power forward Christian Wood. Daniel Theis is expected to join them as the starting center, with Alpheren Sengun possibly taking over later in the season.

Off the bench, the Rockets have Eric Gordon, Danuel House, Josh Christopher and Kenyon Martin Jr. Like Theis, Gordon and House will likely be out of the rotation to make way for the development of the team's young players.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will likely use their supposed starting lineup at the start of the season. Dillon Brooks should replace De'Antony Melton in the lineup at small forward while Desmond Bane could come into the shooting guard position.

Ja Morant is still the superstar point guard with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams completing the frontcourt. Kyle Anderson is the Grizzlies' sixth man while Melton will now come off the bench.

Other role players for Memphis include Brandon Clarke, Tyus Jones and Ziaire Williams.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Shooting Guard - Jalen Green | Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Power Forward - Christian Wood | Center - Daniel Theis

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

