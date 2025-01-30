Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 30 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Houston Rockets are on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a regular-season matchup on Thursday night. It is expected to be a thrilling contest as the top seeds of the Western Conference square off against each other.

The Rockets are arguably having one of their better seasons in the last five years. They have a 32-14 record and are the second seed in the Western Conference standings. Houston is on a three-game winning streak and would look to extend it and hold its position on the ladder.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies have seen firsthand what a healthy Ja Morant and a little bit of roster refresh can do for them. They are having a great run this season with a 31-16 record. They are the third seed in the Western Conference and would look to secure a win and restart a winning streak after suffering a 143-106 blowout against the New York Knicks on Monday.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports

Houston Rockets injury report for Jan. 30

The Rockets have an almost healthy roster heading into the Thursday night matchup. According to ESPN, Jabari Smith Jr. is listed out because of a fracture in his left hand.

Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams are listed as day-to-day, and their participation will depend on their medical status before the game and the coach's decision.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for Jan. 30

The Grizzlies will be down three men while they host the West's second-seeded team. According to ESPN, Vince Williams Jr. is listed out because of an ankle injury. Marcus Smart will also not return on Thursday as he is still in rehab due to his injured right index finger.

Cam Spencer is also still in rehab for his fractured left thumb and won't be returning to the court.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Houston Rockets predicted starting five and depth chart

The Rockets are expected to start a lineup with Fred VanVleet at point and Jalen Green continuing his dominance from the perimeter. Here are the predicted starting five for the Rockets:

PG- Fred VanVleet, SG- Jalen Green, SF- Amen Thompson, PF- Dillon Brooks and C- Alperen Sengun.

Here is a depth chart for them:

Point Guard Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday Shooting Guard Jalen Green Reed Sheppard Small Forward Amen Thompson Cam Whitmore Power Forward Dillon Brooks Jae'Sean Tate Center Alperen Sengun Steven Adams

Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting five and depth chart

The Grizzlies are expected to have their best lineup with Ja Morant at point and Desmond Bane spreading the play at the wing. Rookie Zach Edey is projected to play the big man on Thursday. Here are the predicted starting five for the Grizzlies:

PG- Ja Morant, SG- Desmond Bane, SF- Jaylen Wells, PF- Jaren Jackson and C- Zach Edey.

Here is a depth chart for them:

Point Guard Ja Morant Scotty Pippen Jr. Yuki Kawamura Shooting Guard Desmond Bane Luke Kennard Small Forward Jaylen Wells John Konchar Gregory Jackson Power Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Brandon Clarke Center Zach Edey Jay Huff

