Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 30, 2025 

The surging Houston Rockets attempt to sweep the Memphis Grizzlies in the season series on Thursday. A win by the Grizzlies will allow them to shut down the Rockets for the first time in 15 years. Houston could get the job done with how it has played over the past two weeks.

The Grizzlies’ six-game winning streak ended on Monday when they were blown away by the New York Knicks, 143-106. They can get back on track by beating the team that recently downed the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics in back-to-back road games.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The FedEx Forum in Memphis will host the Rockets versus Grizzlies matchup. Fans can catch the action on TNT or stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Rockets (+155) vs. Grizzlies (-185)

Odds: Rockets (+5.0) vs. Grizzlies (-5.0)

Total: Rockets (o238.0 -110) vs. Grizzlies (-110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Houston Rockets' defense continued to impress with closely-fought wins against the Cavaliers twice, the Celtics and the Hawks. Ime Udoka will again ask his players to keep up their elite play on that end to accomplish what they have not done in 15 years.

One thing to note is Alperen Sengun’s status. If he is not cleared to play, beating the Grizzlies will be tough. Amen Thompson, though, has been superb on both ends of the court. He will give the Rockets a boost in their fourth and final meeting against Memphis.

While Houston's defense has been brilliant, the Memphis Grizzlies offense has been on fire. They overwhelmed opponents by an average of 15.3 points per game during a six-game winning streak. Only the New York Knicks’ explosion at Madison Square Garden halted Memphis’ scorching hot run.

Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and other key players are available to play. The Grizzlies can avoid a sweep of the season series if their offense regains its rhythm against an elite defensive team.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Rockets

PG: Fred VanVleet | SG: Jalen Green | SF: Dillon Brooks | PF: Amen Thompson | C: Alperen Sengun

Grizzlies

PG: Ja Morant | SG: Desmond Bane | SF: Jaylen Wells | PF: Jaren Jackson Jr. | C: Zach Edey

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Jalen Green is averaging 25.7 points per game in January. The last time he faced the Grizzlies, he lit them up for a career-high 42 points two weeks ago. Green could sustain his form and top his 22.5 (O/U) points prop.

While Memphis has been playing well offensively, Ja Morant has struggled with putting up points. He is averaging 18.1 ppg in January and just 15.4 ppg in his last five games. Morant might not go over his 22.5 (O/U) points prop.

Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Houston Rockets tangled with two of the elite teams in the East and walked away with impressive wins. They are playing well, particularly on the defensive end. Houston has shown enviable poise from a young team.

If Aleperen Sengun plays, the Rockets could sweep the Memphis Grizzlies this season. If the big man is out, Houston could lose but cover the +5.0 spread.

