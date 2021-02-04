Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - February 4, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets will travel to Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Western Conference matchup on Thursday night.

Both teams are already exceeding expectations this season. The Grizzlies are currently 9-7 on the year and are the sixth seed in the West. However, they suffered a loss in their previous outing, ending their seven-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Rockets saw their own winning streak come to an end in their last game. They won six consecutive games before falling short to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, February 4th, 9 PM ET

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Tyus Jones #21, Kyle Anderson #1, and Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have shown great resilience this season. They have suffered through injuries and recently had to partake in a week-long quarantine process due to health and safety protocols, resulting in five of their games being postponed. However, through it all, the Grizzlies have maintained their discipline and competitiveness on the court.

Prior to the loss against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies won seven straight games. It was the franchise's longest winning streak since 2017 and was just one win shy of tying the all-time record of eight.

The Grizzlies have been able to maintain their success through the challenges of the 2020-21 NBA season thanks to the production that they get from every player on their roster. Earlier in the week, the franchise set an organizational record where nine players scored double-digit points in a single game.

If the Memphis Grizzlies continue to have one of the strongest benches in the NBA, they will earn a victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant is the key player for the Memphis Grizzlies. He suffered an ankle injury early in the season, forcing him to miss over two weeks in the month of December. The sophomore guard then had to sit on another two weeks in January due to health and safety protocols.

Ja Morant is averaging 19.4 points and 7.4 assists this season. However, in his previous outing, he did not look like his normal explosive self, scoring just 10 points on a season-low 20% shooting.

Ja Morant: "Tonight, I feel like I was a no show. I can't have that.. As a point guard I have to lead the charge" — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) February 3, 2021

Morant will need to produce his normal season averages to lead his team to a win against the Houston Rockets.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant, G Dillion Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, F Brandon Clarke, C Xavier Tillman

Houston Rockets Preview

DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Houston Rockets, John Wall #1, and Eric Gordon #10

Since the Houston Rockets traded away James Harden, they have gone 7-4 and have the best defensive efficiency in the NBA. According to cleaningtheglass.com, the Rockets are only allowing 99.8 points per 100 possessions, 13.3 points better than the league average.

The Houston Rockets are full of players who have a chip on their shoulders after being traded away or released from their previous team. This gives them a competitive edge because they always try to prove their doubters wrong every time they step out on the court.

We expect the Houston Rockets to come out with full of energy against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Key Player - John Wall

John Wall is the key player for the Houston Rockets as they prepare to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wall has shown he can still play at an All-Star level this season after coming off an Achilles injury. The 30-year-old guard is averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 assists this season.

Best of John Wall this season pic.twitter.com/nKWuZ3moe8 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 30, 2021

John Wall will have his hands full in his matchup against Ja Morant, but if he can produce 20+ points, it will likely be enough to earn the Houston Rockets the victory.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G John Wall, G Victor Oladipo, F Jae'Sean Tate, F P.J. Tucker, C Christian Wood

Rockets vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

Expect the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies to play in a tightly contested game. The Rockets defense will separate them in crunch time and hold the young Grizzlies under 100 points, earning them their eleventh win of the year.

Look for John Wall to have a big game and win his matchup against Ja Morant.

Where to watch Rockets vs Grizzlies

Local coverage of the game will be available on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Fox Sports Tennessee. You can also live-stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

