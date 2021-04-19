Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets will lock horns with the Miami Heat at the American Airlines Arena tonight. The Heat are seventh in the East with a 29-18 record, while the Rockets are stuck in second last spot in the Western Conference standings as a result of a 15-42 record.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat injury report

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers v Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets will be without several key players for tonight's game against Miami Heat. John Wall is set to be rested for this clash and DJ Augustin is sidelined with an ankle injury. Danuel House Jr. is out with a similar issue, while Sterling Brown will miss the game due to a knee injury.

Dante Exum and Chris Clemons are both out for an indefinite period, due to Calf and Achilles problems, respectively. David Nwaba will miss out because of a wrist injury and Eric Gordon is targeting a mid-April return following a groin injury.

Miami Heat

Miami Heat v New York Knicks

Head coach Erik Spoelstra will be without shooting guards Victor Oladipo and Jimmy Butler's services against the Houston Rockets. Butler is sidelined with an ankle injury, while Oladipo won't be able to feature because of a knee problem.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat predicted lineups

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets will start the game with a backcourt of Avery Bradley and Kevin Porter Jr. Defensive stopper Jae'Sean Tate will start at small forward, and Kelly Olynyk will slot into his usual power forward role. Off-season acquisition Christian Wood will start at the 5.

Wood has been in inspirational form, averaging 21 points and 9 rebounds.

🚀 Big plays tonight!



📲 Check out what #Rockets fans thought about tonight's win with @ATT Tweets.

Miami Heat

Erik Spoelstra will field the guard duo of Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson in the opening minutes, with Andre Iguodala starting at the 3 in Jimmy Butler's absence. Trevor Ariza will start at the other forward spot and Bam Adebayo will start at center.

the middie for the win. #BAMSZN

Tyler Herro and Precious Achiuwa will come off the bench to play significant minutes for last year's NBA finalists.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat predicted starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Avery Bradley l Shooting Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. l Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate l Power Forward - Kelly Olynyk l Center - Christian Wood

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Andre Iguodala l Power Forward - Jimmy Butler l Center - Bam Adebayo

