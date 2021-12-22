Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Houston Rockets at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. The reigning champions are on a two-game losing streak and will look to snap it at the expense of the rebuilding Rockets. This is the second and final time the two teams will meet this season and their first encounter resulted in a 123-114 Milwaukee Bucks victory behind a 41-point outing by the reigning Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 19-13 through their first 32 games. They have had players walk in and out of the lineup all season and their injury woes have led to unfortunate losses. Antetokounmpo is making headlines as he is in the thick of the race for his third MVP award and also his second DPOY award.

The Houston Rockets, meanwhile, are in rebuilding mode and their young players are having fun at other teams' expense. The young backcourt of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. is fun to watch and big man Christian Wood is blossoming into a star player. They are the only team in all professional sports to embark on a seven-game winning streak right after a 15-game losing run.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Houston Rockets are without their starting backcourt of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. while John Wall still sits on the bench awaiting a trade to a title-contending team.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kevin Porter Jr. Out Left Thigh Contusion Jalen Green Out Left Hamstring Strain Christian Wood Questionable Left Knee Tendinitis Daishen Nix Out G-League - Two-way

Christian Wood has missed two of the last four games and is questionable due to knee tendinitis. Daishen Nix is in the NBA G-League under two-way contract obligations.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks are without their superstar Giannis Antetokoumpo because he entered Health and Safety Protocols along with Donte DiVincenzo and Bobby Portis.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Eric Nehm @eric_nehm On the Bucks' first injury report for tomorrow's game against the Rockets, Wesley Matthews is no longer in the health and safety protocols. On the Bucks' first injury report for tomorrow's game against the Rockets, Wesley Matthews is no longer in the health and safety protocols. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, and Bobby Portis are all still listed as OUT (health and safety protocols). twitter.com/eric_nehm/stat… Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, and Bobby Portis are all still listed as OUT (health and safety protocols). twitter.com/eric_nehm/stat…

Their bonafide center Brook Lopez continues to be out due to back surgery. He played just the first game of the season and has missed every fixture since. Lopez is sidelined indefinitely and it doesn't look like he will return anytime soon.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Health and Safety Protocols Bobby Portis Out Health and Safety Protocols Donte DiVincenzo Out Health and Safety Protocols Brook Lopez Out Back Surgery

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets' lineups have been haywire this entire season with no continuity at all. Garrison Matthews and Armoni Brooks now run the backcourt instead of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. Jae'Sean Tate has been shifted to the power forward spot for the time being and Eric Gordon starts as the small forward instead.

Finally, Christian Wood will be the center and if he cannot lace-up, Alperen Sengun will likely be his replacement. Kenyon Martin Jr. and Josh Christopher will get the most minutes off the bench along with Sengun.

Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton did not lace up in their last game due to an injury in his left knee but is off the injury report for this matchup. He will retain his small forward role and Jrue Holiday will continue being the point guard.

George Hill could start in the backcourt as the off-guard or Jordan Nwora could fill that role as well. DeMarcus Cousins is starting as the center until either Lopez or Portis can return. Finally, Sandro Mamukelashvili started as the power forward in their last game, so he could do that again or Thanasis Antetokounmpo might fill in for this game.

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

G - Garrison Matthews | G - Armoni Brooks | F - Eric Gordon | F - Jae'Sean Tate | C - Christian Wood.

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday | G - George Hill | F - Khris Middleton | F - Thanasis Antetokounmpo | C - DeMarcus Cousins.

