Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets meet at the Target Center on Tuesday (Apr. 2) with one common goal, but the way to the win comes with a major difference. The hosts are looking to get to the top of the table, while the Rockets had their 11-game winning streak broken and are hoping to storm their way back into the top-10 and get past the Golden State Warriors.

A win for Houston will inch them one step closer to the Warriors (39-36), while a home victory for Minnesota will see them tie with 52 wins with the first and second-placed OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets respectively.

The two teams met twice this season, with the T-Wolves winning both matchups. The Rockets have a better head-to-head record, winning 83 regular season games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction, preview, starting lineups, and betting tips

The Rockets vs Timberwolves is slated to tip off at 8 pm ET. The game will be televised live on Bally Sports North Extra and Space City Home Network. The game can also be accessed on the NBA official app and website with the NBA League Pass.

Spread: Rockets +8, Timberwolves -8

Moneyline: Rockets +275, Timberwolves -350

Total o/u: Rockets o215.5, Timberwolves u215.5

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Timberwolves will be looking to fine-tune their preparation for the playoffs. They have been clinical throughout the season and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

The loss to the Chicago Bulls may have stung, but it will not be cause for concern for those who have watched how Minnesota has played ball. Their defense has been their identity, and they will be expected to continue their work even in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns.

They are number one in the league in almost all major aspects, and a victory will see them still in the hunt to finish better than third in the West.

The Rockets, meanwhile, are in dire need of a win. Their 11-game win streak was broken by the Dallas Mavericks, so they will have to start from scratch to build a string of wins.

Like their opponents, they have been playing some quality defense in their last few games but will have their hands full containing the likes of Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. Their offense is a concern, as is their 23rd-placed 3-point shooting.

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups, substitutions, and rotations

The Rockets will be without Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason. That should see them stick to their recently used lineup of Fred VanVleet at PG, Jalen Green at SG, Dillon Brooks at SF, Amen Thompson at PF, and Jabari Smith Jr. at C. Jeff Green, Aaron Holiday, Cam Whitmore and Jock Landale are their bench options.

The Wolves will start with Mike Conley Jr. at PG, Anthony Edwards at SG, Jaden McDaniels at SF, Naz Reid at PF, and Rudy Gobert at C. Kyle Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Monte Morris are their substitutions.

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Anthony Edwards has been on fire this season and heads into the contest with an o/u of 26.5 on points. Jalen Green is a profitable bet as well with an o/u of 23.5 on points.

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

Houston may have roared back to the cusp of playoff contention but will be the underdog. The Minnesota Timberwolves have been more clinical, and their stars have been in pristine form. Expect the hosts to cover their spread.