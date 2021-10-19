Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

To kickstart their 2021-22 NBA regular-season campaign, the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off against each other at Target Center on Wednesday.

Both teams finished with dismal records last campaign. The Rockets finished last in the Western Conference with a 17-55 record, while the Timberwolves were 13th after registering a 23-49 record.

Houston will start their full-fledged rebuild this season, while Minnesota are looking to make the playoffs.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 20th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, October 21st; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have had a successful 2021 NBA draft. They acquired top prospect Jalen Green, who is among the favorites to win Rookie of the Year, along with promising players like Alperen Sengun and Josh Christopher.

The Rockets are coming off an underwhelming preseason campaign, where they recorded just one win in four games. Their defense wasn't great during that stretch, as they conceded 117.7 points per game on average.

Nevertheless, the Houston Rockets are a young and inexperienced team. There is a lot of potential in their players, and they shouldn't be taken for granted when they line up during the regular season.

Key Player - Jalen Green

Jalen Green in action during a Houston Rockets v Toronto Raptors game

Jalen Green is exactly the type of player the Houston Rockets need to get their rebuild underway. He has a tremendous amount of confidence and isn't the kind of player who would take too long to settle in the NBA. He showed he was NBA-ready during the preseason and summer league.

Green is a highly skilled player on offense. The Rockets' best bet to win the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves is to be as lethal as possible on that end of the court. That makes the 19-year-old guard a key player for H-Town in Wednesday's contest.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Jae'Sean Tate | F - Daniel Theis | C - Christian Wood.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves head into the 2021-22 NBA season as playoff hopefuls. They have a roster that can compete at a high level if they execute their plans to perfection.

They made a quality addition in Patrick Beverley this offseason. That could prove to be key for a team that desperately needed a veteran leader in the locker room.

If Beverley can help unleash the potential in players like Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, the T'Wolves will have a fantastic chance of ending their three-year playoff drought.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were quite impressive during the preseason. They recorded three wins and one loss during that stretch. They will be keen to carry that momentum into their opening game of the 2021-22 season.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell in action during a New Orleans Pelicans v Minnesota Timberwolves game

D'Angelo Russell made significant contributions to the Minnesota Timberwolves' late resurgence last campaign. The Timberwolves produced nine wins in 18 games, an impressive run for a team that wasn't able to get the desired results frequently.

Before that run, Russell had been out injured for a very long time. His absence played a role in the T'Wolves not being able to make the playoffs.

The guard has entered the offseason healthy. His partnership with Edwards and Anthony-Towns has looked formidable during the preseason.

Russell will be starting as a point guard for the team. So a stellar showing from his end will likely make a difference in the eventual outcome of Wednesday's game, making him a key player for Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Josh Okogie | F - Jaden McDaniels | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Rockets vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be the favorites heading into their game against the Houston Rockets. They have a slightly more experienced and settled team, which gives them an advantage.

Where to watch Rockets vs Timberwolves

The game between the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves will be televised locally on Bally Sports North and AT&T Sportsnet South. Fans can also catch live action via the NBA League Pass.

