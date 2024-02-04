Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | February 4, 2024

The Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves highlights as one of the anticipated games in the nine matchups that the NBA has prepared for February 4. This marks the second meeting between the two teams in the 2023-24 season, with the Timberwolves emerging victorious in the previous encounter on January 5, securing a final score of 122-95.

The Houston Rockets currently hold the 11th position in the NBA Western Conference with a record of 23-25. They recently bounced back from a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on January 31 with a convincing victory over the Toronto Raptors.

On the other side, The Minnesota Timberwolves now hold the second-best record in the NBA Western Conference, trailing behind the OKC Thunder with a 34-15 record. Their recent outing ended in a challenging three-point loss against the Orlando Magic.

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will be battled inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, February 4. The live television broadcast by Bally Sports North and Space City Home Network will begin at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time and the online live stream can be seen through an NBA League Pass subscription.

Moneyline: Rockets (+240) vs Timberwolves (-300)

Spread: Rockets +7.0 (-110) vs -7.0 Timberwolves (-110)

Total (O/U): Rockets (u221.0) vs Timberwolves (o221.0)

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have starting center Rudy Gobert as 'questionable' on their IR as he is reported to be dealing with an ankle problem. Jaylen Clark is not expected to suit up as he is set to return to the team's roster after the NBA All-Star Weekend.

For the Houston Rockets, Jock Landale is 'questionable' to play and the doctors will check before the game if his wrist injury is good to go. Tari Eason is not yet ready to play as his timeline to heal from a leg injury is in mid-February. Steven Adams is not expected to see action for the rest of the season after having knee surgery.

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted lineups

The Houston Rockets have no starters on the injury list and they should go with their usual five of Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun, Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, if Rudy Gobert will not play, Naz Reid should be elevated to starter status. Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards are the starting guards while Jaden McDaniels and Karl-Anthony Towns are the forwards.

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Anthony Edwards has been one of the most exciting players to watch and he is given an NBA prop of 26.5 points. He has missed the mark for the last two games and should be able to bounce back in this upcoming matchup with the Rockets.

Compared to former league MVP, Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun has an NBA prop of 20.5 points. He has gone over in the past game and he should go over again as the team should want to capitalize on his momentum.

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The Houston Rockets are the underdogs in this game and picking the Minnesota Timberwolves to win should be the lesser risk to take. Having the homecourt advantage, the spread should be covered while the total should go over with all the firepower on the court.

