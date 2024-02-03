"Adidas got AE right": Anthony Edwards' "Velocity Blue" shoe debut earns sneaker of the year shouts from fans

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards debuted the latest iteration of his first Adidas signature shoe in their game against the Orlando Magic on Friday. The AE 1 ‘Velocity Blue’ got the nod of the fans who shared their take on it on social media.

Set for a March release, the AE 1 ‘Velocity Blue’ pays homage to the Timberwolves’ early years and boasts of cutting-edge features suiting the specs that ‘Ant-Man’ wants for his first signature shoe with the Three Stripes brand.

Fans took to Instagram to share their take on the latest basketball performance shoe, highlighting some of its upsides.

Below are what some of them wrote:

“Adidas got AE right” said one fan.

About Anthony Edwards’ Adidas AE 1 ‘Velocity Blue’ colorway shoe

Anthony Edwards’ Adidas AE 1 ‘Velocity Blue’ colorway is the next version of the shoe to be released, after the ‘New Wave’ iteration last month.

It features Adidas’ brightest hue, which honors the colors of the early-era Minnesota Timberwolves, Edwards' team for the last four years.

The shoe fuses performance and style, in accordance with the specifications of the two-time NBA All-Star.

For structural support and durability, the shoe has a sturdy TPU reinforcement on the profile. Underneath it is the three stripes’ Primegreen knit for breathability and comfort. The shoe design is partnered with a carbon fiber heel panel for added high-tech flair.

The color scheme of the AE 1 'Velocity Blue' is of a monochrome palette with lime green accents on the Three Stripes at the heel. The design of the shoe is soaked in a deep blue hue for a sleek and modern look.

It also features the innovative JET BOOST cushioning in the midsole for a more responsive and comfortable reaction for athletes while playing.

The Adidas AE 1 'Velocity Blue' will be released on March 8, 2024. Shoppers can cop the performance basketball shoes for $120 (men’s) and $100 (GS sizes) on the Adidas website, as well as select retailers online and in-store. The colorway is part of the brand’s Spring 2024 lineup, which also includes the AE 1’s ‘Best of Adi’ version.

The Adidas AE 1 'Velocity Blue'

The AE 1 is just the first between the partnership between Anthony Edwards and Adidas.

The AE 1 was first unveiled back in September in Edwards’ hometown of Atlanta and has been well received since, with the first colorway of the shoe – ‘Georgia Peach’ – instantly sold out when it was released in December.

On getting Anthony Edwards as its latest face for the basketball division, Adidas said:

“Anthony Edwards is the true definition of what it means to be a superstar. His journey is already legendary, representing hope, determination, and boundless potential to so many – and his future promises to shine even brighter.

“Ant’s unstoppable athleticism, love for the game, commitment to his family, and unwavering loyalty make him 1 of 1, and Adidas is thrilled to welcome him to our signature roster.”

