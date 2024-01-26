Anthony Edwards Adidas AE 1 'New Wave' colorway: Where to buy, release date, price & more details

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards’ first signature shoe with Adidas now comes with more variants with the release of its ‘New Wave’ colorway. It comes on the heels of the highly successful launch of the Adidas AE 1 last year.

The Adidas AE 1 ‘New Wave’ will be available to the public beginning Jan. 25, 2024. Shoppers can cop the performance basketball shoes for $120 (men’s) and $100 (GS sizes) on the Adidas website, as well as select retailers online and in-store. The colorway is part of the brand’s Spring 2024 lineup, which also includes the AE 1’s ‘Best of Adi’ version and ‘Velocity Blue’ iteration set for release later this year.

Anthony Edwards Adidas AE 1 'New Wave' fuses performance and style

Much like Edwards’ style of play, the Adidas AE 1 'New Wave' fuses performance and style.

For proper structural support and durability, the shoe has a sturdy TPU reinforcement on the profile. Underneath it is the Adidas’ Primegreen knit, which offers breathability and comfort. The shoe design is partnered with a carbon fiber heel panel for added high-tech flair.

The color scheme of the AE 1 'New Wave' is a blend of arctic fusion, core black and cloud white, representative of the colors of the Timberwolves, which Edwards has been part of since 2020. The TPU elements and toe box of the shoe are in arctic fusion, while black is seen on the tongue, knit upper and heel area. White accents meanwhile, are splashed in different areas, including the Adidas branding on the heel, the logo of ‘Ant-Man’ on the tongue and the laces.

Adidas AE 1 'New Wave'

The AE 1’s rubber midsole is in an arctic fusion color, and in the midsole is the innovative Jet Boost cushioning which is complemented by a rubber outsole for proper traction.

Adidas high on Anthony Edwards as one of the faces of its basketball division

Anthony Edwards became the latest Adidas athlete to have his own signature shoe, joining the likes of James Harden, Damian Lillard, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell. And the shoe brand believes it made the right choice.

While Edwards has been wearing Adidas shoes since entering the league in 2020, it was last year that he was given the nod to have his signature sneakers feature under the Three Stripes banner.

The AE 1 was first unveiled back in September in Edwards’ hometown of Atlanta and has been well received since. In fact, the first colorway of the shoe – ‘Georgia Peach’ – was instantly sold out when it was released in December.

The same is expected for the ‘New Wave’ colorway which is now available to the public.

In tapping Anthony Edwards to be one of its faces, Adidas, in a statement, highlighted the qualities that make their partnership a perfect fit:

“Anthony Edwards is the true definition of what it means to be a superstar. His journey is already legendary, representing hope, determination, and boundless potential to so many – and his future promises to shine even brighter.

“Ant’s unstoppable athleticism, love for the game, commitment to his family, and unwavering loyalty make him 1 of 1, and Adidas is thrilled to welcome him to our signature roster.”

In the ongoing NBA season, Edwards has been steady for 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals for the Timberwolves (31-13).

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!