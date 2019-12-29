Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Preview and Prediction - 29th December 2019

James Harden and the Rockets travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date & Time: Sunday, 29th December 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Last Game Results

Houston Rockets (22-10): 108-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets (28th December)

New Orleans Pelicans (10-23): 120-98 win over the Indiana Pacers (28th December)

Houston Rockets Preview

After a shocking loss to the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, the Houston Rockets got a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden led the Rockets with 44 points, as he nearly had a triple-double with 10 rebounds and six assists. His backcourt partner (Russell Westbrook) also had a good game, as he finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Like Harden, he nearly had a triple-double.

After a brief return home, the Rockets are right back on the road as they travel to New Orleans to face a division rival in the Pelicans.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden is playing his typical game.

James Harden is up to his old tricks, as he leads the league in scoring with 38.1 points per game. His 44-point game against the Nets has become a common theme. Harden is possibly the league's best scorer, and he continues to prove why. While Harden may not have to do as much in their game against the Pelicans, he could still have a noteworthy game.

Rockets Predicted Lineup

P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, Tyson Chandler, James Harden, Russell Westbrook

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans got a surprising win over the Indiana Pacers by 22.

New Orleans has finally reached double-digit wins, as this game gave them their 10th win of the season. So, that in itself is an accomplishment.

As the Pelicans find themselves on a three-game winning streak, they host the Rockets in their next game.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points against the Pacers

Brandon Ingram is looking like the player fans have expected him to be. In his last game, Ingram scored 24 points, had seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals.

Ingram also had 31 points, seven rebounds, and two steals on Christmas Day, as the Pelicans beat the Nuggets by 12. The young player is averaging 25.2 points as he plays like he has something to prove. And so far, he's proving it.

Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Derrick Favors, JJ Redick, Lonzo Ball

Rockets vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The Pelicans got a big win over the Indiana Pacers, but their next opponent is much tougher. While both teams are coming off of games last night, the Rockets still have what it takes to get the win.

The Rockets may be short handed as Clint Capela missed yesterday's game due to a heel contusion, but Houston will be well enough to beat the Pelicans.

Where to Watch Rockets vs Pelicans?

This game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet Southwest (ATSW) as well as FOX Sports New Orleans. The matchup can also be live streamed via the NBA League Pass.