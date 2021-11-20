Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will host the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden on November 20th.

The Houston Rockets will head into this game on the back of a 101-89 loss to the OKC Thunder. With this loss, Houston has fallen to a dismal 1-14 for the season.

The New York Knicks are also coming off a 104-98 loss against the Orlando Magic. With the loss, they are now just over 0.500 with an 8-7 for the season.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Kevin Porter Jr, calls out a play for the Houston Rockets

Heading into the game against the New York Knicks, the Houston Rockets will feature a major absence on their injury report.

Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to miss the game against the New York Knicks because of a thigh injury sustained earlier this week. Although he hasn't been sidelined, he has been deemed questionable for the game.

Although Eric Gordon was on the injury report, he hasn't been added to the report ahead of the game against the Knicks, which should be a relief for the Rockets.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kevin Porter Jr. Questionable Thigh

New York Knicks Injury Report

Nerlens Noel looks to lead the fastbreak for the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks will continue to see issues with injuries to their big-man rotation ahead of the game against the Houston Rockets.

While Nerlens Noel continues to be absent from the side because of a knee injury, Mitchell Robinson returns to the Knicks' injury report with an ankle injury.

However, there is some good news regarding this. The extent of the injury isn't expected to cause much issue as Robinson played in Wednesday's matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Nerlens Noel Out Knee Mitchell Robinson Probable Ankle

Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

Christian Wood scores with a dunk at the Detroit Pistons v Houston Rockets game

The Houston Rockets have seen a disappointing start to the 2021-22 season. With a 1-14 record, the Rockets are now officially the worst team in the NBA at the moment.

A large reason for this could be the lack of a superstar on the side, while the lack of experience and issues with inconsistency also play a role. The Houston Rockets, however, do have some great pieces for the future.

With the backcourt duo of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green, the Rockets' have a potentially dynamic one-two punch. When paired with Christian Wood and Daniel Theis in the froncourt, the roster has some good pieces.

Eric Gordon continues to be an effective scorer off the bench. Kenyon Martin Jr. also added some valuable minutes to the side. The Houston Rockets will also look into developing Alperen Sengun as the big man of the future.

However, as a team in development, there is little hope for any success this season.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks's bench looks on at the game

The New York Knicks made some big moves in the 2021 offseason. Adding talented players such as Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier to their roster, the Knicks emerged as solid contenders for the playoffs.

Led by their All-Star Julius Randle, the New York Knicks have also enjoyed the productivity of veteran players such as Derrick Rose and Alec Burks in their guard rotation.

The development of some of the young players has also provided a lot to be excited for. With RJ Barrett growing consistently, the Knicks have also enjoyed the development of Immanuel Quickley as a reliable point guard and Obi Toppin as a three-point shooter and rim-running threat.

While they do struggle with injuries at the center position, the return of a healthy Mitchell Robinson paired with the availability of Taj Gibson gives the New York Knicks a lot of flexibility.

Houston Rockets vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5's

Houston Rockets

G - DJ Augustin | G - Jalen Green | F - Jae'Sean Tate | F - Christian Wood | C - Daniel Theis

New York Knicks

G - Kemba Walker | G - RJ Barrett | F - Evan Fournier | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson

