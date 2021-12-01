Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will lock horns with the young and exciting OKC Thunder in an NBA regular-season game at the Paycom Center on Wednesday. The two teams have played each other thrice this season, with the Rockets emerging victorious in two of those encounters.
The last game between the two teams took place on Monday. Christian Wood scored 24 points on the night to lead the Houston Rockets to a win. The Thunder looked on the back foot right from the start as their offense was unable to breach the opposing defense.
The OKC Thunder will be hoping to bounce back strong from that defeat and make things even by putting up a stellar performance against the Houston Rockets at home.
The Rockets have had a great week, having won two consecutive games. They have been performing well against the Thunder and will be keen to continue that run when they take to the court on Wednesday.
Houston Rockets Injury Report
The Houston Rockets have listed DJ Austin as out for Wednesday's game. The guard has been placed under the league's health and safety protocols.
Jalen Green and Usman Garuba have also been ruled out due to injuries.
OKC Thunder Injury Report
The OKC Thunder have listed Mike Muscala as questionable for Wednesday's game due to right ankle soreness.
Kenrich Williams and Derrick Favors have also been ruled out of the game due to a right ankle sprain and a non-COVID-related illness, respectively. Their two-way players, Vit Krejci and Gabriel Deck, have also been ruled out due to G-League assignments.
Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
Since Jalen Green has been listed as questionable for this game, the Houston Rockets will likely give Eric Gordon a chance to start on the backcourt alongside Kevin Porter Jr.
Youngster Jae'Sean Tate will keep his position on the frontcourt alongside Christian Wood. Meanwhile, Daniel Theis will start at the center position.
OKC Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey will continue playing on the backcourt for the OKC Thunder. The young duo have been fantastic and are making a lot of noise with their performances in the league.
Lu Dort and Darius Bazley will provide defensive solidity to the team from the frontcourt, while Jeremiah Robinson - Earl will start as the center.
Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s
Houston Rockets
Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr., Shooting Guard - Eric Gordon, Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate, Power Forward - Christian Wood, Center - Daniel Theis
OKC Thunder
Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey, Small Forward - Lu Dort, Power Forward - Darius Bazley, Center - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl