Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will lock horns with the young and exciting OKC Thunder in an NBA regular-season game at the Paycom Center on Wednesday. The two teams have played each other thrice this season, with the Rockets emerging victorious in two of those encounters.

The last game between the two teams took place on Monday. Christian Wood scored 24 points on the night to lead the Houston Rockets to a win. The Thunder looked on the back foot right from the start as their offense was unable to breach the opposing defense.

The OKC Thunder will be hoping to bounce back strong from that defeat and make things even by putting up a stellar performance against the Houston Rockets at home.

The Rockets have had a great week, having won two consecutive games. They have been performing well against the Thunder and will be keen to continue that run when they take to the court on Wednesday.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Houston Rockets have listed DJ Austin as out for Wednesday's game. The guard has been placed under the league's health and safety protocols.

Jalen Green and Usman Garuba have also been ruled out due to injuries.

Player Name Status Reason DJ Austin Out Health and Safety Protocol Jalen Green Out Left Hamstring Strain Usman Garuba Out Right Thigh Contusion

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider



D.J. Augustin (Out – Health & Safety Protocols)

Jalen Green (Out – Left Hamstring Strain)

Usman Garuba (Out – Right Thigh Contusion)

John Wall (Out) #Rockets Injury/Status Report:D.J. Augustin (Out – Health & Safety Protocols)Jalen Green (Out – Left Hamstring Strain)Usman Garuba (Out – Right Thigh Contusion)John Wall (Out) #Rockets Injury/Status Report:D.J. Augustin (Out – Health & Safety Protocols)Jalen Green (Out – Left Hamstring Strain)Usman Garuba (Out – Right Thigh Contusion)John Wall (Out)

OKC Thunder Injury Report

The OKC Thunder have listed Mike Muscala as questionable for Wednesday's game due to right ankle soreness.

Kenrich Williams and Derrick Favors have also been ruled out of the game due to a right ankle sprain and a non-COVID-related illness, respectively. Their two-way players, Vit Krejci and Gabriel Deck, have also been ruled out due to G-League assignments.

Player Name Status Reason Mike Muscala Questionable Right Ankle Soreness Derrick Favors Out Non-Covid Illness Kenrich Williams Out Right Ankle Sprain Vit Krejci Out G - League Gabriel Deck Out G - League

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets won their previous game against the OKC Thunder

Since Jalen Green has been listed as questionable for this game, the Houston Rockets will likely give Eric Gordon a chance to start on the backcourt alongside Kevin Porter Jr.

Youngster Jae'Sean Tate will keep his position on the frontcourt alongside Christian Wood. Meanwhile, Daniel Theis will start at the center position.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets



records his first career triple-double after this rebound! Get yourself some teammates like these guys 😂 @Kevinporterjr records his first career triple-double after this rebound! Get yourself some teammates like these guys 😂@Kevinporterjr records his first career triple-double after this rebound! https://t.co/4a92roz7rl

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder will be hoping to bounce back strong from their recent defeat against the Houston Rockets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey will continue playing on the backcourt for the OKC Thunder. The young duo have been fantastic and are making a lot of noise with their performances in the league.

Lu Dort and Darius Bazley will provide defensive solidity to the team from the frontcourt, while Jeremiah Robinson - Earl will start as the center.

OKC THUNDER @okcthunder Lu wants it, Lu got it 👌 Lu wants it, Lu got it 👌 https://t.co/1flBGqKYrU

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr., Shooting Guard - Eric Gordon, Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate, Power Forward - Christian Wood, Center - Daniel Theis

OKC Thunder

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey, Small Forward - Lu Dort, Power Forward - Darius Bazley, Center - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh