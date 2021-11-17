Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets are looking to end a 12-game losing streak as they visit the OKC Thunder at the Paycom Center on Wednesday. The Rockets are coming off a blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Thunder were unable to defeat the Miami Heat in their last game.

The last time the Rockets won was against the Thunder back on October 22, which was both teams' second game of the season. The OKC Thunder were no match for the Rockets in that game as they lost 124-91. Since then, Houston has lost 12 straight games, including a 136-102 defeat at the hands of the Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are playing much better than the Rockets. They have a respectable record of 5-8 heading into Wednesday's game. The Thunder were on a four-game winning streak before losing to the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat in their last two outings.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Kevin Porter Jr of the Houston Rockets

The Rockets have three players on their injury report heading into the matchup against the OKC Thunder. The Rockets have listed Kevin Porter Jr as questionable, while Usman Garuba and Daishen Nix are out after getting assigned to the G League.

Garuba, who was a first-round pick by the Rockets this year, is looking for game time and Nix is signed to a two-way deal. On the other hand, Porter Jr is nursing a a left thigh contusion that he suffered in the third quarter of the game against the Grizzlies. If he cannot play on Wednesday, D.J. Augustin is expected to start in his place.

Player Status Reason Usman Garuba Out G League Assignment Daishen Nix Out G League Assignment Kevin Porter Jr. Questionable Left Thigh Contusion

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Theo Maledon of the Oklahoma City Thunder

The OKC Thunder have a fully healthy roster for the game against the Rockets, but they have two players on their injury report. Vit Krejci and Theo Maledon are not with the team after getting assigned to the Rockets' G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Krejci was a second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has spent most of his time in the G League. Meanwhile, Maledon is also a second-rounder from last year and played great in his rookie season. He averaged 10.1 points in 65 games last season. He's not been able to crack into the rotation, so spending some time in the G League will keep him sharp.

Player Status Reason Vit Krejci Out G League Assignment Theo Maledon Out G League Assignment

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets

The Rockets are expected to start D.J. Augustin at point guard if Kevin Porter Jr cannot play against the OKC Thunder. Jalen Green figures to get more chances as a playmaking shooting guard, while Christian Wood and Jae'Sean Tate are the forwards.

Daniel Theis remains the starting center, with Alperen Sengun closely behind him in the rotation. The Rockets are a developing, young team, so they are likely to give more minutes to players such as Kenyon Martin Jr, David Nwaba, Josh Christopher and Armoni Brooks.

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder are likely to make a slight change in their starting lineup against the Houston Rockets. Instead of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl at center, Derrick Favors is expected to start opposite Daniel Theis.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are the guards, while Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley are the forwards. The OKC Thunder have Kenrich Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski, Ty Jerome and Isaiah Roby coming off the bench.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder: Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - D.J. Augustin | Shooting Guard - Jalen Green | Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Power Forward - Christian Wood | Center - Daniel Theis

OKC Thunder

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Luguentz Dort | Power Forward - Darius Bazley | Center - Derrick Favors

Edited by Sanjay Rajan