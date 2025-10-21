Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 21 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder will cross swords in Tuesday's opening game of the 2025-26 NBA season. A new era dawns in Space City with Kevin Durant leading Alperen Sengun and other star-caliber young guns in pursuit of the city's third championship. The Thunder begin their title defence after clinching their first-ever Larry O'Brien trophy last season.
Houston played four preseason games and looked the part, winning all four contests relatively easily. Durant, as expected, meshed with his new teammates seamlessly on the court while the franchise's cornerstone Alperen Sengun, showed he is ready to bag his first All-NBA selection after becoming an All-Star last season.
Reed Sheppard gelled with the Rockets' starters sublimely and is expected to keep the team's offence flowing with Fred VanVleet out. Jabari Smith Jr. will benefit the most and is expected to take a massive leap, especially with Durant, Sengun and Amen Thompson around.
The Thunder are running back the team from last year, with reigning league and NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the helm. The players will collect their championship rings and the banner will be raised in the rafters before tip-off against the Rockets. Once the whistle blows, Mark Daigneault's men will be hungry to pick up from where they left off last season.
Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Injury Reports
Houston Rockets injury report
The Houston Rockets will be without Fred VanVleet, Jae’Sean Tate and Dorain Finney-Smith. VanVleet is out with an ACL injury, Tate hasn't been cleared after undergoing right ankle surgery and Finney-Smith is sidelined with a left ankle injury. Isaiah Crawford is listed "questionable" owing to a left ankle sprain.
OKC Thunder injury report
The OKC Thunder have a stacked injury report for opening night's game. Jalen Williams (wrist surgery recovery), Nikola Topic (surgery recovery), Kenrich Williams (knee surgery), Isaiah Joe (knee contusion) and Thomas Sorber (torn ACL) are all ruled out.
Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder Preseason Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart
The Rockets' starting lineup is set with Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson in the backcourt. Kevin Durant will play at his natural position and Jabari Smith Jr. will be the other wing. Alperen Sengun will be the center and the fulcrum of the team's offense.
OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart
The OKC Thunder have four of their five starters inked, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein available to play. Jalen Williams' absence will likely lead to Aaron Wiggins starting for OKC on opening night.
