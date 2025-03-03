Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3, 2025

Two teams with postseason aspirations are set to collide in Monday night’s Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder clash. Both squads boast some of the West’s most promising young talent, though they sit 12 games apart in the standings.

The Thunder, riding a three-game winning streak, enter the matchup looking for their 50th win of the season, while the Rockets have cooled off, going 5-5 in their last 10 games and slipping to fifth in the West with a 37-23 record.

Here’s a preview of Monday’s Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder game, scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Rockets (+410) vs Thunder (-550)

Spread: Rockets +10.5 (-110) vs Thunder -10.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Rockets o226.5 (-110) vs Thunder u226.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder preview

This will be the fourth of five meetings between these teams this season, with OKC winning two of the first three matchups. Houston has a chance to even the series tonight while also seeking revenge for their loss to the Thunder in the NBA Cup elimination game.

However, it won’t be an easy task. Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. have recently returned, but their inconsistency remains a concern.

VanVleet managed just three points on 1-for-8 shooting in his first game back — a 10-point loss to the Kings. Meanwhile, Smith has struggled with efficiency, shooting just 33.3% overall and 29.2% from deep since rejoining the lineup.

OKC, meanwhile, has had its own ups and downs. While the Thunder have been prone to surrendering big leads recently, they have also proven their ability to rally back. After their worst loss of the season — blowing a 25-point lead to the Timberwolves — OKC rebounded with three straight wins. During this winning streak, the Thunder have posted the league’s best offensive rating, while Houston ranks just 25th.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Rockets

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Jalen Green | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Amen Thompson | C - Alperen Sengun

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 31.5 points – Take the under and expect Houston’s defense to keep him under 30 points.

Jalen Williams O/U 21.5 points – Bet the over, as he’s coming off a career night and could carry that momentum into this game.

Total O/U 226.5 points – Take the under and anticipatea gritty, defensive battle.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder should continue their winning ways, but don’t expect a blowout. The Rockets’ resilience and OKC playing on the second night of a back-to-back could make this a closer game than the odds suggest.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 7 points.

