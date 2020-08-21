Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - August 22nd, 2020 | Game 3

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder

Date & Time: Saturday, August 22nd, 6 PM ET (Sunday 3:30 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Orlando, FL

The OKC Thunder looked poised for a series-tying win in Game 2 at the end of the first half but a brilliant defensive performance from the Houston Rockets in the final two quarters prevented that from happening.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets continue to do a great job in the absence of Russell Westbrook. Even with James Harden not being too efficient, the bench turned up big to overcome the OKC Thunder and secure a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Houston Rockets attempted a playoff-high 56 three-pointers in Game 2 and that's an ode to their ability to move the ball and create chances. As many as seven players managed to score in double digits and Mike D'Antoni will be hoping for another team performance on Saturday.

Advertisement

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden has improved a lot defensively

Gone are the days when James Harden used to be a defensive liability for the Houston Rockets. His pesky presence against the OKC Thunder resulted in three steals. He didn't shoot the ball well but even then managed to have 21 points on the board. Harden's ability to create looks for his teammates shouldn't be underestimated either.

Rockets Predicted Lineup

James Harden, Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr., Robert Covington, P.J. Tucker

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder really need to sort out their offense. They've worked well on the other end of the court but have completely dried up scoring-wise far too often in Orlando for Billy Donovan to not be concerned. Game 2 was certainly winnable, but they let it slip in the fourth quarter.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟒𝟖 | 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟏

𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘷. 𝘙𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴 (𝘎𝘢𝘮𝘦 2) pic.twitter.com/HbFc9X7l82 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 21, 2020

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander overcame his slump to record 31 points on Wednesday and that's a huge positive. Lu Dort also did a great job of keeping Harden quiet. But Chris Paul going -36 is simply unacceptable. His usual tactic of switching on to the big man and dropping the mid-ranger has been rendered ineffective due to the small size of the Houston Rockets and CP3 needs to reinvent himself.

Key Player - Chris Paul

The OKC Thunder won't be going too far in the playoffs without CP3 turning up

Chris Paul has been the OKC Thunder's best player in the NBA bubble. He was just one assist short of a triple-double in the series opener. However, he was completely ineffective on Thursday and that cannot be the case in Game 3. Even without his scoring game being on point, CP3 needs to bring others into play, something that he failed to do against the Houston Rockets in the last outing.

Thunder Predicted Lineup

Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams

Rockets vs Thunder Match Prediction

With no timeline in sight for Russell Westbrook's return, the OKC Thunder still seem like an even match for the Houston Rockets on paper. Billy Donovan's men haven't lost too many games on the trot this season which implies that they learn from their mistakes.

Houston will surely make things difficult but Dort has historically held his own against their biggest weapon in James Harden throughout this season. With more offensive solidity likely to be on the cards on Saturday, the OKC Thunder are the favorites for a bounceback win in Game 3.

Where to watch Rockets vs Thunder?

Local coverage of the game will be available on AT&T SportsNet - Southwest and FOX Sports Oklahoma while ESPN will telecast it nationwide. Fans in India can catch the tie on Sony Six. You can also live stream the match via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: NBA Playoffs 2020 - 5 Bold predictions for the first round