Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - August 24th, 2020 | Game 4

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder

Date & Time: Monday, August 24th, 4 PM ET (Tuesday 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth, Orlando, FL

The OKC Thunder showed why they were the most clutch team in the NBA by leaving it late but finally got the win in overtime. The Houston Rockets could've taken this one as well but some lackluster offense in the second half combined by James Harden getting fouled out took away their flow.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets continue to pull up regularly from downtown but the shots did not fall for them in Game 3, especially for James Harden and Eric Gordon. Their high-energy defense managed to contain the OKC Thunder though, eventually making it a close contest.

Jeff Green continues to exert his dominance in the series on both ends of the court. His size has allowed him to be physical inside the paint but he can stretch the floor when needed as well. Russell Westbrook is back on the court in practice but he's still questionable for the upcoming match-up.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden wasn't at his best in the closing stage of the game against OKC Thunder

James Harden had 38 points in his last game but went just 3-of-13 from beyond the arc. Harden wasn't getting his buckets to fall in the second half as easily and we saw him pass on a few open shots which is so uncharacteristic of him. The Beard generating offense efficiently throughout the tie is crucial for the Houston Rockets.

Rockets Predicted Lineup

James Harden, Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr., Robert Covington, P.J. Tucker

OKC Thunder Preview

The three-guard lineup of OKC Thunder finally rose to the occasion to give their side a new lease of life. Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroder, and Danilo Gallinari combined for 95 points on Saturday. Any night the Thunder have four players scoring 20 or more points, they'll be in business.

The biggest story of Game 3 though was the impressive defense from Lu Dort on James Harden. He still needs to shoot the ball better when the Houston Rockets leave him wide open, but as long as he's able to clamp up Harden, he'll continue to play valuable minutes.

Key Player - Danilo Gallinari

Gallo has had a good series against the Houston Rockets so far

Danilo Gallinari has been OKC Thunder's most consistent scorer in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. He's always a threat from downtown but showed on Saturday that he can defend as well. He played at the 5 late in Game 3 and with news of a possible knee contusion from Steven Adams, Gallo could be required to play more of a 3-and-D role again.

Thunder Predicted Lineup

Chris Paul, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Luguen Dort, Danilo Gallinari, Nerlens Noel

Rockets vs Thunder Match Prediction

As Chris Paul mentioned, the first two games of the series have been more about the OKC Thunder getting a feel of this match-up. They finally seem to have understood how to respond to the Houston Rockets' defense and get their shots to fall. Westbrook is nearing a return but unless Mike D'Antoni shakes up things a bit, the OKC Thunder have every chance to surprise their counterparts again and tie the series at 2-2.

Where to watch Rockets vs Thunder?

Local coverage of the game will be available on AT&T SportsNet - Southwest and FOX Sports Oklahoma. The match will be on national TV via TNT. You can also live stream the same through the NBA League Pass.

