Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - November 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will visit the OKC Thunder at the Paycom Center on Wednesday for the second time in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Rockets were victorious over the Thunder in their first meeting, which remains their only win of the season so far. The Thunder, meanwhile, have improved since then with a respectable season record of 5-8.

The Rockets are officially the worst team in the NBA so far this season, with a dismal record of 1-13. They are on a 12-game losing streak, and have not won since defeating the OKC Thunder 124-91 on October 22nd. Houston most recently lost by 34 points to the Memphis Grizzlies 136-102.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are on a two-game losing streak following back-to-back defeats against the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat. Before those losses, the Thunder won four games in a row.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 17th, 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 18th, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK.

Houston Rockets Preview

Christian Wood of the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets entered the season without a lot of expectations. They are a young team in the early stages of a rebuilding process following the trade of James Harden. Growing pains are natural for a young team, as well as long losing streaks.

In their 34-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, they kept things close in the first half before allowing a 20-0 run. The Rockets have struggled shooting the ball all season long. But head coach Stephen Silas believes his team would eventually end their losing streak.

"We’re trying to find ourselves and trust ourselves. The message is the same. It’s the process. It’s the work, the preparation, the trust. All of those things and trusting that if you do things the right way, we’ll get out of the streak," Silas said.

Key Player - Jalen Green

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets

Jalen Green was the second overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft. Green honed his skills in the G League before taking his talents to the NBA. He's averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 14 games this season.

Green is still trying to adjust to the NBA, as he is only shooting just 36.0% from the field and 27.4% from beyond the arc. The good thing for Green is that he's not discouraged by his slow start. He continues to be aggressive every game, and he should eventually get out of his slump.

The 19-year-old is one of Houston's prized cornerstones, and they need to be patient with him. Green could use games against teams like the OKC Thunder to become much better and end his team's current losing streak.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr.; G - Jalen Green; F - Jae'Sean Tate; F - Christian Wood; C - Daniel Theis.

OKC Thunder Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder

Like the Rockets, the OKC Thunder entered the season with low expectations as, they are also in the midst of a rebuild. The Thunder have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey as their pillars, and that will likely continue to improve this season.

The Thunder already have impressive wins this season, including two comeback victories against the LA Lakers. They might have lost to the Rockets early in the season, but they are a different team now. The Thunder also have wins over teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best young players in the NBA this season. The OKC Thunder locked him up this offseason with a five-year, $173 million rookie max extension.

The 23-year-old guard has repaid the Thunder with averages of 21.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season. Gilgeous-Alexander has also been clutch for the Thunder, which shows his growing maturity and confidence. If the Thunder want to get their revenge against the Houston Rockets, Gilgeous-Alexander will have to lead and take over the game early on.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; G - Josh Giddey; F - Luguentz Dort; F - Darius Bazley; C - Derrick Favors.

Rockets vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder matchup is very interesting because the only team the Rockets have defeated this season is the Thunder. Since then, the Thunder have improved, while the Rockets have slumped.

With the game being in Oklahoma City, the Rockets are at a disadvantage. It's also worth noting that not all of Houston's losses have been lopsided, so they definitely have a chance of ending their losing streak and beat the OKC Thunder to return to winning ways.

Where to watch Rockets vs Thunder?

The Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder game will be streamed live on the NBA League Pass. Local fans can watch the game on AT&T SportsNet Southwest in Houston and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

