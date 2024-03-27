Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 27, 2024

The Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder is one of the sneaky exciting matchups on the Wednesday NBA slate. The Rockets are on a nine-game winning streak., while the Thunder have won eight of their last 10 outings.

It should be a touch matchup between two surging teams. The Thunder lead the season series 2-1. OKC won the previous two meetings in February.

The Rockets have been on a tear since losing Alperen Sengun. They have the league’s longest win streak and are knocking on the cusp of the play-in tournament. A win against the Thunder would go a long way in certifying the Rockets as a real playoff threat.

The Thunder, meanwhile, need the win to keep pace with the Denver Nuggets. They are 0.5 games behind the Nuggets, and there are no players listed on the injury report for both teams.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder: Preview, Prediction & Betting Tips

The Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center. The game will air on each team’s regional network: Space City Home Network in Houston and Bally Sports OK in Oklahoma.

Moneyline: Rockets (+215) vs Thunder (-265)

Spread: Thunder -7

Total (O/U): 231.5

Editor’s Note: These odds are as of time of writing from DraftKings Sportsbook. They are subject to change.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Game Preview

The Thunder will provide the biggest test for the Rockets since they began their win streak. During their nine-game run, seven of the teams are under .500. OKC represents a dramatic step up in competition for Houston.

The Rockets will have a tough test against the fifth-rated defense in the league, as OKC is holding opponents to 45.6 percent from the field.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points in the win. The MVP candidate could be in store for another huge game. Dillon Brooks and Co. will have their hands full trying to slow down Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC offense.

Houston will also need to stifle Jalen Williams. The young star is averaging 18.5 ppg over the last ten games.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Bench

Houston Rockets Starters

PG - Fred VanVleet

SG - Jalen Green

SF - Amen Thompson

PF - Dillon Brooks

C - Jabari Smith Jr.

Bench - The bench will be without Cam Whitmore still. Jock Landale will get work as the big to try and take advantage of the size advantage Houston has over OKC.

OKC Thunder Starters

PG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG - Josh Giddey

SF - Lu Dort

PF - Jalen Williams

C - Chet Holmgren

Bench - Isaiah Joe will be the off-the-bench shooter. Jaylin Williams will also be heavily used in the second unit.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, they are subject to change.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Betting Tips

Shai Gilegeous-Alexander is a scoring machine. His points total is set at 30.5, right around his average. Take the over, as he seems to score 3 almost every night he goes out.

Jalen Williams is also on fire. His point prop is 20.5. You can parlay a Thunder win with his over for a small plus price.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Game Prediction

The Thunder could end the winning streak of Houston. The Rockets got fat off poor teams and have not faced a test like OKC. The Thunder offense has proved too much for Houston twice this season and could do so again.