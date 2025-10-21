  • home icon
Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Preview and Prediction - Oct. 21 | 2025-26 NBA Season

By Michael Macasero
Published Oct 21, 2025 06:18 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Preview and Prediction - Oct. 21 | 2025-26 NBA Season. [photo: Imagn]

On Tuesday, the new-look Houston Rockets will get the first crack at the defending champion OKC Thunder. Houston revamped the roster by sending Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks in a multi-team trade to land Kevin Durant and Clint Capela. The Rockets, who went 4-0 in the preseason, test their mettle against the favorites to repeat as champions.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City will celebrate banner night and a championship ring ceremony before hosting the Rockets. The Thunder now know that they have targets on their back when they begin the defense of their title. After bringing back nearly the entire championship roster, OKC looks ready to rumble.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Preview, Predicted Starting Lineup, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Rockets (+219) vs. Thunder (-345)

Odds: Rockets (+6.5 -104) vs. Thunder (-6.5 -137)

Total: Rockets (o227.0 -110) vs. Thunder (u227.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder preview

Alperen Sengun, Reed Sheppard and Kevin Durant thrived as the Rockets’ creators and fulcrums on offense in the preseason. On Tuesday, the NBA will know if that plan can stand against the Thunder, owners of the best defense last season.

Houston had trouble running its play last season without Fred VanVleet. With the veteran point guard, Ime Udoka has turned to the Durant-Sengun-Sheppard trio to generate offense. The strategy will immediately face an acid test in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder need to quickly get over their celebration on championship-ring night. After tip-off, they are going to get the best shot from the Rockets and every contending team.

OKC is healthy and is brimming with confidence that it can repeat. The Thunder look to open their title defense with a win against the hungry Rockets.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Rockets

PG: Reed Sheppard | SG: Amen Thompson | SF: Kevin Durant | PF: Jabari Smith Jr. | C: Alperen Sengun

Thunder

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Lu Dort | SF: Jalen Williams | PF: Chet Holmgren | C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Reed Sheppard is thrust into a starring role without Fred VanVleet and the traded Jalen Green. Sheppard, who had 29 points in the Rockets’ final preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, could sustain his sizzling form. OKC’s defense is elite but Sheppard likely tops his 8.5 (O/U) points prop.

Alperen Segun has relished his new role as Houston’s primary facilitator. The Turk, who averaged 8.6 dimes per game in the preseason, could eke past his 6.5 (O/U) assists prop.

Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Houston Rockets impressed in the preseason, but the OKC Thunder are the defending champs. Alperen Sengun has impressed as the playmaker but the Thunder defense is built to slow him down. The Rockets will likely lose but cover the +6.5 spread.

Michael Macasero

Edited by Michael Macasero
