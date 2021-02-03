Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 3rd, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets, who are on a 6-game winning streak, travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday in the 2020-21 NBA; in their first game of the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, the Houston Rockets won 136-106.

The Houston Rockets look to be creating something special in the wake of James Harden's blockbuster trade away from the franchise. Their new-look roster has been bonding and could make a serious challenge for home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Last time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets had seven players scoring in double figures. Coach Silas was able to give considerable rest to a number of his starters after his team took a 48-24 first-quarter lead.

The Houston Rockets' impressive ball movement led to 28 three-pointers on the night, setting a new franchise record.

🚀🚀🚀 The @HoustonRockets set a FRANCHISE RECORD with 28 THREES in their 6th-straight W! 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/TeFZW1de78 — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder's developing roster will continue to disrupt the status quo against the NBA's elite; they notched up wins on the road against the Suns and Trail Blazers last week.

Although they may not reach the playoffs, they will certainly remain challengers in the wake of the breakout season that their team leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having.

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Updates

Houston Rockets

It has already been reported that star guard John Wall will miss Wednesday's encounter against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a reported Achilles injury recovery.

Advertisement

The Houston Rockets play back-to-back games on the road, traveling to Memphis after their fixture in Oklahoma. Therefore, it makes sense to rest Wall in what could be another blowout victory.

Apart from Wall, David Nwaba (ankle) remains out along with Dante Exum, who is out long-term for the Houston Rockets.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers

The Oklahoma City Thunder face injury problems of their own, as George Hill has been sidelined for up to four weeks after a surgery on his thumb.

The veteran guard had been averaging 11 points as his side's starting point guard. He will be sorely missed especially as the Oklahoma City Thunder play the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks in the coming weeks.

Aside from George Hill, Oklahoma City Thunder's only other injury concern is Trevor Ariza, who remains out for personal reasons.

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon is the most likely candidate to step in for John Wall at shooting guard, with Oladipo sharing the ball-handling duties on offense. Eric Gordon has been pivotal for the Houston Rockets lately, averaging 20 points during his side's six-game winning run.

In the frontcourt, the Houston Rockets have given rookie Jae'Sean Tate some invaluable time as a starter. Tate, who is averaging 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds, is an ideal partner to have with veteran forward PJ Tucker.

At the five, the Houston Rockets have benefitted massively from the meteoric rise of Christian Wood.

The big man is averaging 23.3 and 10.7 rebounds and is an early contender for the NBA's most improved player. He has been sharing minutes with DeMarcus Cousins, who put up 17 points and eight rebounds off 21 minutes on Monday night.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder will likely stick with the same lineup that struggled against the Rockets' early onslaught.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had a standout season so far and could be an outside bet for an All-Star selection. However, he will need help in offense in the absence of Hill.

Theo Maledon is likely to again fill in Hill's place and has put in a good enough performance to maintain his spot.

Keeping Up With The Canadians 🇨🇦



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | vs. Houston



19 POINTS

2 THREE POINTERS

5 REBOUNDS

2 BLOCKS pic.twitter.com/dmjjXDr0Rz — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 2, 2021

Second-year forward Darius Bazley has made huge strides since becoming a starter; he is averaging 11.2 points and seven rebounds for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season.

He has been joined by fellow second-year player Luguentz Dort, who is also thriving with additional minutes and is shooting an effective field goal percentage of 54.

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

G Victor Oladipo, G Eric Gordon, F PJ Tucker, F Jae'Sean Tate, C Christian Wood.

Oklahoma City Thunder

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G Theo Maledon, F Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford.