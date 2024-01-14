Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions, starting lineups and betting tips | January 15, 2024

The Houston Rockets face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at Wells Fargo Center. Tip off is at 1:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live on NBA TV, Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH for broadcast. Fubo TV and NBA League Pass have a free trial for a week's worth of NBA action for streaming online.

The Rockets will continue their East road trip, going 1-3 after losing to the Celtics 145-113.

The 76ers, meanwhile, won their home game against the Kings 112-93. Without their MVP, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris led the way with 37 points, three assists and seven rebounds.

In head-to-head matchups, The 76ers have won 77 to the Rockets' 75.

Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers predictions, starting lineups and betting tips

Moneyline: Rockets (+240) vs 76ers (-298)

Spread: Rockets (+7.5) vs 76ers (-7.5)

Total(O/U): Rockets (U 254.5) vs 76ers (O 254.5)

Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Rockets are 10th in the West with a .500 record, going 19-19. They've lost six of their last 10 matchups and gone 4-13 on the road. They've dealt with injuries, losing Dillion Brooks for nine games to an abdominal strain and Victor Oladipo (knee).

Alperen Sengun has leaped this year under new coach Ime Udoka, averaging 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists. The 76ers have also struggled with injuries.

Embiid has missed 10 games this season due to injuries and illness. Before the injury, he averaged 35 ppg, 12 rpg and six apg.

Despite his loss, the 76ers are third in the East, behind the Bucks and the Celtics, with a 24-13 record. They've split their last 10, going 5-5. They're 14-6 at home.

Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups

For the Rockets, Fred VanVleet will start as the PG, Jalen Green as the SG, Dillion Brooks the SF, Jabari Smith Jr. the PF and Alperen Sengun the center.

For the 76ers, Tyrese Maxey will start as the PG, De'Anthony Melton as the SG, Kelly Oubre Jr. as the SF, Tobias Harris as the PF and Paul Reed as the center.

Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Tyrese Maxey is having a great year and will likely be an All-Star.

He leads the 76ers in assists with seven while contributing 26 ppg and 4 rpg. His player props are set at Over 27.5 points for -120, Over 3.5 rebounds for -133 and Over 6.5 assists for -110.

Tobias Harris' player prop is set at Over 21.5 points, while De'Anthony Melton's is set to Over 3.5 assists.

Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers predictions

The 76ers are favored to win by 7.5 points. The sportsbook and betting odds heavily indicate that the 76ers are likely to succeed, considering their homestand in consideration.

The 76ers boast an 8.1 net rating with a 119.8 offensive rating and 111.6 defensive rating under new coach Nick Nurse. Expect the 76ers to protect the home court.

