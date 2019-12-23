Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings: Match Preview and Predictions - 23rd December

Tristan Elliott

Dec 23, 2019

The Houston Rockets will travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Monday, 23rd December 2019 (10:00 PM ET)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Last Game Results

Houston Rockets (20-9): 139-125 win over the Phoenix Suns (21st December)

Sacramento Kings (12-17): 115-119 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies (21st December)

Houston Rockets Preview

Following a stuttering start to the season, the Houston Rockets appear to have finally hit top form.

Mike D'Antoni's side scored 139 points during Saturday's win over Phoenix Suns, and the Rockets have now won five of their past six games.

That sequence includes a statement win over the Los Angeles Clippers and a 20-9 record puts Houston in firm contention to challenge for homecourt playoff advantage over the coming months.

Heading into their game against the Kings, only the Milwaukee Bucks are managing more points than Houston's 120.4 per game, and the team will be encouraged by the form of Russell Westbrook, who has scored 101 points over his last three appearances.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden is among the leading MVP contenders

While Westbrook has been excellent for the Rockets over the past seven days, James Harden remains Houston's pivotal player.

Harden enters the game averaging 38.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game, and the 30-year-old dropped 47 points on the Phoenix Suns in his last outing.

Rockets Predicted Lineup:

P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, Clint Capela, James Harden, Russell Westbrook

Sacramento Kings Preview

After a woeful start to the season, Luke Walton appeared to have steadied the Sacramento ship. However, the Kings have lost four of their past five games to slip to 12-17 for the season.

Saturday's 119-115 defeat to the rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies was a huge disappointment, and the Kings have also lost to the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets over the past two weeks.

Sacramento's playoff hopes are starting to look bleak, but Walton's men will be buoyed by the fact that they managed to pick up an impressive win during their last meeting with the Rockets on Dec. 09, and another victory could help kickstart their faltering campaign.

Key Player - Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield has struggled over the past week

Buddy Hield comes into the game averaging 20.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per contest, although the 27-year-old has been poor over the past week.

Hield contributed a combined 15 points during Sacramento's defeats to the Grizzlies and Pacers, and the Kings will need their dynamic shooting guard to return to form if they are to defeat the Rockets for the second time this month.

Kings Predicted Lineup:

Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Richaun Holmes, Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox

Rockets vs Kings Match Prediction

The Kings have been solid at home (6-5), but they are facing a Rockets side that is among the best road teams (10-5) in the NBA.

If De'Aaron Fox and Hield play well, the Kings will be competitive, but the form of Westbrook and Harden should be enough for the Rockets to pick up another road win.

Where to Watch Rockets vs Kings?

The game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports California and AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest from 10:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.