Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 11th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA preseason game at the Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

The Rockets are coming off a 106-113 loss against the Miami Heat. Rookie Jalen Green was their top performer on the night, registering 20 points and five rebounds. Houston had a rough night with their shooting efficiency from the field, converting only 40.9% of their shots compared to Miami's 48.2%.

Meanwhile, the Raptors endured a narrow 111-113 defeat to the Boston Celtics in their previous outing, slumping to their second loss in the preseason. Fred VanVleet was their most impressive player, tallying 22 points and five assists, and shooting 53.3% from the floor. Nick Nurse's men will be eager to perform better in their first home game since March 2019.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Houston Rockets have two players listed on their injury report for their game against the Toronto Raptors. That includes Eric Gordon and Jae'Sean Tate.

Gordon is listed as doubtful because of ankle soreness, while Tate is listed as probable, as he's dealing with back tightness.

Player Name Status Reason Eric Gordon Doubtful Ankle soreness Jae’Sean Tate Questionable Back tightness

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors will be without three players for their preseason game against the Houston Rockets.

Star player Pascal Siakam is recovering from shoulder surgery, while Chris Boucher is out because of a finger dislocation. Yuta Watanabe is sidelined due to a calf strain.

Player Name Status Reason Pascal Siakam Out Shoulder surgery rehabilitation Chris Boucher Out Finger dislocation Yuta Watanabe Out Calf strain

Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

Jalen Green could be a key player for the Houston Rockets on Monday.

The Houston Rockets made minor changes to their starting lineup in their last two games. They could look to do so again on Monday.

Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. are likely to retain their places as the two guards. But Jae'Sean Tate could get his first start on the frontcourt alongside Daniel Theis and Christian Wood.

Meanwhile, KJ Martin, Alperen Sengun, Danuel House Jr. and Dante Exum could get the most minutes among the reserves.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet dribbles the ball up court during an NBA game.

The Toronto Raptors have made no changes to their starting lineup in the two preseason games they've played so far. They could include Gary Trent Jr. in the starting lineup in this game to replace Goran Dragic.

Meanwhile, Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes are likely to start again. The likes of Svi Mykhailiuk, Dalano Banton, Justin Champagnie and Khem Birch could play the most minutes off the bench.

Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Shooting Guard - Jalen Green | Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Power Forward - Daniel Theis | Center - Christian Wood.

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - OG Anunoby | Power Forward - Scottie Barnes | Center - Precious Achiuwa.

