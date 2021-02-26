Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Match Preview - February 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Houston Rockets take on the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena in a 2020-21 NBA game at the Amalie Arena on Friday.

The Houston Rockets are enduring the longest losing streak in the competition this season, failing to win any of their last nine games. They are 14th in the Western Conference standings after making a dismal 11-19 start to the season.

The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, are fifth in the Eastern Conference; they come into this matchup with a 16-17 overall record, having lost their last two games.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, February 26th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets were cruising at one point, with Christian Wood leading the way with 22 points per game. Since a long term ankle-injury has kept him out of action for a while, the Houston Rockets' campaign has gone downhill.

The likes of John Wall, Victor Oladipo and PJ Tucker have struggled to bring the Houston Rockets' campaign back on track.

In their most recent outing, the Houston Rockets went down to the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-112. John Wall scored 20 points, while Oladipo and Eric Gordon scored 17 points apiece in that game.

Key Player - John Wall

John Wall (center)

The Houston Rockets second-most prolific scorer this season (after Christian Wood) will hold the key for the fortunes of his depleted side in this game. Wall performed brilliantly in tandem with Wood post the James Harden trade but slowly faded away as the season has progressed.

The five-time All-star will need to pull off a monumental performance to lead his side to victory against the Toronto Raptors. Wall is averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting at a respectable 43.2% from the field.

Predicted Lineup

G - John Wall, G - Victor Oladipo, F - Jae'Sean State, F - Daniel House, C - PJ Tucker.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors were on a great run before the 76ers halted their 4-game win-streak.

Nick Nurse's side succumbed to a 108-116 defeat against the Miami Heat in their last game. The Toronto Raptors started the game well but couldn't make a comeback after getting outscored 21-34 by the Miami Heat in the second quarter.

The Toronto Raptors were clinical in the shooting department, shooting 50% from the field while also making 20-44 three-pointers. They struggled in the paint, though, scoring only 26 points compared to the Heat's 36.

Nick Nurse will hope his side can capitalize on the Houston Rockets' lack of size and depth in their squad when the two sides face off on Friday evening.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam (left) in action against the Boston Celtics

In his last outing, Pascal Siakam was deployed at the center position but wasn't as effective as he was in the previous few games; he returned with only five points, four assists and two rebounds.

Nevertheless, Siakam is leading the Toronto Raptors in average points (20.1) and assists (7.5) this season.

The Toronto Raptors will hope for a big outing from Siakam to help them enter the top 4 heading into the All-star break.

Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry, G - Fred VanVleet, F - Norman Powell, F - OG Anunoby, C - Pascal Siakam.

Rockets vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors are favorites for a win against the underperforming Houston Rockets. The Rockets, on their part, will hope for the likes of Wall, Oladipo and PJ Tucker to come up with the goods and help them end their long losing run.

Where to watch the Rockets vs Raptors game?

The local telecast of the match between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors will be on TSN and AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest. The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.