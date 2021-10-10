Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - October 11th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors will lock horns in an NBA 2021-22 preseason game at the Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

The Toronto Raptors have lost two of their three preseason matchups so far, while the Houston Rockets have dropped one of two. Both teams will look to return to winning ways with changed playing lineups.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, October 11th; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, October 12th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

Houston Rockets Preview

After finishing last in the Western Conference last season, the Houston Rockets bagged talented rookie Jalen Green as the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Their new-age lineup comprises Daniel Theis and Christian Wood guarding the paint, and Kevin Porter Jr. & Jalen Green taking care of backcourt duties.

The Houston Rockets have had a total revamp of their style of play under coach Mika D'Antoni and James Harden. The team's current style of play is a breath of fresh air for fans. Things can only improve after their dismal 17-55 campaign last year.

Key Player - Jalen Green

Green initially signed a one-year contract with the NBA G League Ignite,

The Houston Rockets' prized possession, Jalen Green, is set to be the focal point of their offense this season. Not only can he score valuable points and knock down crucial threes down the stretch, but Green is also clutch from the charity stripe.

Despite injuring his right hamstring during the summer, Green did enough to make the All-Summer League Second Team. During the Rockets' most recent preseason matchup against the Heat, the 19-year-old recorded 20 points, five rebounds and three steals in just 28 minutes of play time.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Green; G - Kevin Porter Jr.; F - Danuel House Jr.; F - Christian Wood; C - Daniel Theis.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have now dropped back-to-back preseason games. They are left with only two exhibition matchups to set things right before the regular season commences.

Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby have taken on most of the team's offensive burden. But the team's collective effort doesn't look promising enough to inspire a deep playoff run.

For the team's sustained success, Goran Dragic and Scottie Barnes will need to produce at a high-clip on a consistent basis. That is especially because Pascal Siakam (left shoulder surgery) and Chris Boucher (dislocated finger) are expected to miss considerable time for the Toronto Raptors.

Key Player - OG Anunoby

A breakout year is on the cards for OG.

In the absence of Toronto Raptors' All-Star Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby has successfully tapped into his bag of tricks. Coming off a career-high scoring year of 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals, the 24-year-old is ready to lift the ailing Raptors squad.

Anunoby has looked comfortable both offensively and defensively in his first three preseason games. With just three turnovers across as many games, OG has taken care of the ball, knocking it down at an efficient clip from the field.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Goran Dragic; F - Scottie Barnes; F - OG Anunoby; C - Precious Achiuwa

Rockets vs Raptors Match Prediction

Both the teams and their respective coaches are yet to find their ideal combinations. But it seems the Rockets are farther down the path than the Raptors. The exciting duo of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. could rain down double-doubles throughout the season.

As far as this preseason matchup goes, a tight game could ensue, but the visitors could emerge triumphant.

Also Read

Where to watch Rockets vs Raptors?

The NBA preseason game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors will be televised locally on Rockets.com and TSN4. You can also live stream this preseason matchup via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav