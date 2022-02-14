Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets visit Vivint Arena on Monday to take on the Utah Jazz in an enticing 2021-22 NBA regular-season game.

The rebuilding Rockets are in the middle of another lengthy losing streak, having lost their last four matches in a row. The Toronto Raptors beat them 139-120 in their previous outing. Kevin Porter Jr. was the lone bright spot for Houston as he bagged a team-high 30 points and dished out eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are on a roll as they have won their last five games in a row. They defeated the Orlando Magic 114-99 in their last match. Donovan Mitchell had 21 points, while Hassan Whiteside recorded 15 points and 17 rebounds off the bench. Quin Snyder's men will be hoping to finish this six-game homestand with a 100% record on Monday.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Rockets have listed Usman Garuba and Eric Gordon on their injury report for Monday's game. Garuba has been ruled out because of a wrist fracture, while Gordon is listed as probable because of heel contusion.

Player Name Status Reason Eric Gordon Probable Heel contusion Usman Garuba Out Wrist fracture

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Jazz have ruled out Rudy Gay for Monday's game because of a knee injury. Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert and Eric Paschall are listed as questionable because of calf and ankle injuries, respectively.

Player Name Status Reason Rudy Gobert Questionable Calf injury Eric Paschall Qeustionable Ankle injury Rudy Gay Out Knee injury

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

If Eric Gordon remains sidelined, the Rockets are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous game.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green are expected to start as guards, with Garrison Mathews, Jae'Sean Tate and Christian Wood occupying the three frontcourt spots. Gordon will likely replace Mathews if he is available to play.

Kenyon Martin Jr., Alperen Sengun and Josh Christopher are expected to play the most minutes among the second unit.

Utah Jazz

If Rudy Gobert is available to play, the Jazz could make changes to their starting lineup. The Frenchman will likely replace Udoka Azubuike at the center position. The rest of the lineup featuring Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale is expected to remain unchanged.

Jordan Clarkson, Hassan Whiteside and Nickeil Walker-Alexander will likely pay the most minutes off the bench.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr.; Shooting Guard - Jalen Green; Small Forward - Eric Gordon; Power Forward - Jae'Sean Tate; Center - Christian Wood.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley; Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic; Power Forward - Royce O'Neale; Center - Rudy Gobert.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh