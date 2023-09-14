How to Alley Oop in NBA 2K24

The Alley Oop is one of the most skillful moves in the world of basketball, and NBA 2K24 players can recreate it quite easily within the video game. In fact, you can enjoy a couple of options, just like in real life, where you can use this mechanic to assist yourself, or a teammate based on the scenario. While the special move does require a bit of skill and a lot of timing, it's important to get started with the basics first.

The Alley Oop option is available on both versions of NBA 2K24, so the platform of your choice doesn't matter. However, it looks and feels better on the current-gen system, all thanks to the new ProPLAY feature. Thanks to the realistic gameplay simulation, the crafty assist can lead to amazing results if used properly. The mechanism will vary slightly based on whether you are trying to score by yourself or aiming to assist your teammate.

How to Alley Oop with a teammate in NBA 2K24?

In the essence of the move, the Alley Oop is a two-step process that involves pass and then score. You'll need two players to work together to pull it off, and the one attempting to score will need a free path. A great way to do this is to pull one of your teammates as a shield, who will then start their run as you move inside the D in order to score.

Instead of shooting, press the lob pass button twice. This creates a floating lobbed pass with high air-time near the basket. Once the receiver has got the ball, you'll have to time the shoot button in order to successfully convert it into a basket. Be careful as if you don't do the latter properly, it will result in a turnover. More often than not, it will lead to a counter from which your opponents will get a clear advantage and an easy chance at a basket.

How to Alley Oop with yourself in NBA 2K24?

This method is useful if you want to create the pass and also score by yourself. The basic method is the same, but you'll have to aim towards the rim instead of your teammate. Moreover, you'll also need to be close to the rim in order to pull off this move.

Once you're close enough and with your aim towards the rim, press the lob pass twice. You'll then have to receive the ball after it rebounds off the rim and finish the move. This is definitely a more challenging task to pull off compared to the variant mentioned above. However, you'll require a lot of practice to use the move perfectly in NBA 2K24.