How does the 'Baby Faced Assassin' moniker relate to Steph Curry's age?

Throughout his impressive NBA career, Steph Curry has earned a lot of interesting nicknames. While the Golden State Warriors guard is mostly known as "Chef Curry," many fans also know him as "Baby Faced Assassin."

The second nickname is especially interesting and it comes from his middle school days. Curry wasn't always a superstar, which is what made things much harder for him. However, thanks to his hard work and dedication, he has always reached the top.

This article will reveal everything we know about Steph Curry's "Baby Faced Assassin" nickname, its origin, and how it's related to his age. We will also take a look at some of the other nicknames the two-time MVP has.

Steph Curry's age and the origin of the 'Baby Faced Assassin' nickname

Curry is one of the best players in the league. He has won four championship rings and is currently averaging a career-high 33.3 points on 52.6% shooting.

Unlike many other athletes, the two-time MVP is one of the nicest and kindest people. He has not been involved in any controversies and has kept a relatively low profile during his rise to stardom.

Curry is 34, which is very surprising for many NBA fans. He still looks and acts young, yet he will turn 35 in March 2023.

Curry earned the "Baby Faced Assassin" nickname for a reason (Image via Getty Images)

While the Warriors guard still looks young, he earned the nickname long before he entered the professional basketball league. The nickname originates from the time Steph lived in Toronto while his father, Dell Curry, played for the Raptors.

At the age of 12, Steph Curry was very talented. The young basketball star helped his middle school team blow other schools out by 40 or more points. That is why his coach, James Lackey, started scheduling games against big schools.

David J.M. 🇨🇦 @Thesixdave The 2001-02 Toronto Queensway Saints with future NBA MVP Stephen Curry (number 12). http://t.co/I8JtJZ8v8j The 2001-02 Toronto Queensway Saints with future NBA MVP Stephen Curry (number 12). http://t.co/I8JtJZ8v8j

Young Curry had no problems torching big schools either. However, in one of the games, the opposing team played physical basketball against him, not allowing him to get enough touches on the offense.

With a minute left in the game, the Queensway Saints were down by six points and their perfect record was about to be ruined. However, Steph Curry was not ready to lose.

"We're not losing this game. Give me the ball," Curry said during the timeout while his team was down by six points.

Curry's age may surprise many NBA fans (Image via Getty Images)

The young basketball star made two quick 3-pointers to tie the game. In the end, the Queensway Saints ended the match with a six-point victory, which was impressive.

This was the day when the "Baby Faced Assassin" nickname was born. Curry carried the nickname to the NBA and even two decades later, he still has a chip on his shoulder that he uses to dominate his opponents.

Curry has a few more nicknames

The four-time NBA champion is mostly known as "Chef Curry." This nickname originated from Drake's "0 to 100 / The Catch Up" song and has become very popular over the years.

Chef Curry loves to "cook" his opponents on the basketball court (Image via Getty Images)

Two years after the song was released, the Warriors guard decided to capitalize on his new nickname by trademarking it.

While Curry definitely loves to "cook" his opponents on the floor, he is also known for torching them with a barrage of long-range shots. Due to this, he's earned the nickname "The Human Torch".

The 6-foot-2 guard is also nicknamed "Threezus." The nickname was originally used by Ray Allen, who played Jesus Shuttlesworth in "He Got Game" and was another fantastic 3-point shooter.

