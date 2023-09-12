How to change animations in NBA 2K24?

NBA 2K24's success mostly depends on its animations. The importance of animations has never been more in light after all the new additions to the overall gameplay. Whether it's your MyCareer creation or default NBA superstars, certain animations are always better.

Unfortunately, there isn't much to do when it comes to default NBA superstars in game modes like MyTeam. However, that's not the case with the MyCareer creation, where you can tweak the animations freely. Moreover, if you're unsatisfied with your options, you can always find more animations to buy and equip.

The easiest way to change animations in NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24's MyCareer mode offers more options than what that over the last few years. With a new NBA player template available for the players, you can simplify your work by modeling your character on an existing NBA star. However, more customizations are available in case you make your creation.

Start and load the game.

Create your character in MyCareer mode (alternatively, you can continue with your existing character as well).

Press Start.

Select MyPlayer.

Choose Animations.

All animations are divided into categories: Scoring, Playmaking, and In-game celebrations. Also, since you can choose your in-game celebration and display animations, plenty of options will be available to you, with the number only increasing.

Do note that some of these animations are simply for show and don't directly impact the gameplay. Only some like Scoring and Playmaking will come to use whenever you play.

The best way to buy more animations in NBA 2K24

As mentioned earlier, there are different ways to increase the number of animations. Over some time, as you play more games, your overall options will keep increasing. However, you will mainly have to visit the animation store and pick from the following options:

Scoring Moves

Playmaking Moves

In-Game Celebrations

Intros & Outros

City Emotes

Some of the options in the shop will be free while others will require VC. The prices are low, and you can easily grind more VC by completing different objectives in MyCareer mode.

Moreover, any animation you choose can be changed later by the same method as mentioned above. With the introduction of ProPLAY, the emphasis on animations has never been more prominent. Emphasis on realistic movements also means that the chances of using "broken" animations will be far lesser than in previous versions.