How to change draft class in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 has been added to the PS Plus subscription, and you might be one of its benefactors. Whether you’re a veteran or a newbie to the game, many game modes exist to explore and enjoy.

Under the MyNBA era modes, you can enjoy an authentic experience featuring your favorite superstars. To make things more interesting, you can also enjoy the services of past icons and future rookies.

By changing the draft class, you can use superstars of the bygone eras across different game modes. Similarly, you might want to use a newer draft class if starting a new save game in June.

The process of doing so is quite simple, but it could be unclear if you’re new to the game. The following steps are mostly focused on how to load user-created custom drafts when starting a new save.

Easy steps to change draft class in NBA 2K23

The potential of the ability to change draft class is endless. If you want, you can opt for a career save where you revisit the 80s and the 90s. Alternatively, you can load a fresh set of the best foreign talents as draft candidates. Irrespective of your choice, the core process stays the same.

Draft classes can be loaded and customized within the MyLeague and MyGM modes. Choose the one you want and fill in the initial details and chase the preliminary settings.

Once the initial settings are set, NBA 2K23 lets you choose your desired draft class. You can go with the default option or load one of your own.

Click on “Load/Download Draft Class” from the available options.

You can choose from the official historic draft classes affiliated with NBA and 2K Sports.

You can also choose to go with custom draft classes created by other users.

Scroll through the complete list of drafts and select the one you like.

To load it, press the A/X button (depending on your console).

You can even turn the generation of storylines on or off for your custom draft class.

Once this process is done, you can use the custom draft class in the NBA 2K23 game modes. It’s also worth noting that you can create your draft classes, but it’s time-consuming.

You’ll also need an active internet connection when choosing a custom draft class in the game. This is due to the downloads that take place after selecting any custom file that another user creates.

