How did Charlotte Hornets perform in the 2021 NBA Summer League? We take a closer look at the numbers and the story behind them

The Charlotte Hornets had far from a successful 2021 NBA Summer League campaign. After losses against the likes of the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings, the Hornets impressed in spurts in their last two games but ended up on the losing side on both occasions.

Despite a 0-4 summer league record, there are quite a few positives to take from the campaign. Most notably, it was no. 11 pick James Bouknight who started off slowly but dazzled in the final two games with his overall offensive output. Furthermore, Liangelo Ball’s consistent exploits and overall shooting should also result in him getting a roster spot and uniting with his brother LaMelo Ball. Regardless, the following article looks at the Hornets’ overall performance in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

"I thought there were a lot of positive steps. Obviously, we’re frustrated. We’re competitive guys and we want to win, but there were a lot of good things today that we were able to see." - Dutch Gaitley



Taking a look at Charlotte Hornets’ 2021 NBA Summer League campaign

After the Summer League campaign, Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak claimed that they will be looking to develop the likes of Kai Jones, Nick Richards and Vernon Carey Jr. long-term to find a solution to the Center position. Apart from the obvious potential of James Bouknight and Liangelo Ball, Kai Jones staked his claim by putting in some truly elite athletic performances. He was deployed as a Forward and still has a lot of offensive development to do.

However, the Summer League provided some highlight-worthy reels and a defensive tenacity that the Charlotte Hornets will not mind at the center position. Secondly, the Hornets will be happy to see Ball producing some elite performances as well. Liangelo later claimed that he wants to stay with the Hornets long-term, something which is a possibility considering his overall efficiency.

"Not many 20-year-olds, first year in the league, can say the best player ever to touch a basketball is calling them, helping them and giving them pointers." -- #Hornets James Bouknight when I asked him about his chat with M.J.



Liangelo Ball shot at over 43% from the 3-point zone in the Summer League whilst averaging 11.3 points per game. The Hornets recently lost Malik Monk and Devonte Graham, and another shooter in Liangelo might as well prove to be a huge bonus.

The Charlotte Hornets might have lost all four games, including a cracker against the San Antonio Spurs but have multiple players who should be able to make an impact in the coming season. Among them was Xavier Sneed, who is a potential 3 and D role player who might not be expected to have immediate impact.

James bouknight impressed for the Hornets

The Hornets have a lot of forwards but will be looking to develop all of the above players in the coming time. One player that might already prove to be a star however, is James Bouknight. He was the Charlotte Hornets’ best player for long stretches of the tournament and looks perfect for the pick and roll players that the Hornets have. Bouknight produced his best game against the Spurs. He finished with a statline of 23 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists, and has been touted as an immediate replacement for their outgoing shooters.

However, the Charlotte Hornets will be well aware that they have a potential star, an 11th pick who might as well do better than a lot of the higher-drafted players from the 2021 NBA draft.

