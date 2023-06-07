How critical has Kevin Love been in Miami Heat's 2023 NBA Finals run? Taking a closer look at veteran's impact

Kevin Love returned to the Miami Heat's starting lineup and contributed to their upset win in Game 2. Love was left on the bench in the previous three Miami playoff games.

Love provided huge defensive help on Nikola Jokic and was effective in Miami’s zone defense. Love also helped with Miami’s rebounding when he grabbed ten boards in Game 2. He also recorded two steals in the turnover-aggressive Miami defense.

The former Cavaliers star has also given the Heat another 3-point threat and stretches defense by forcing opposing big men to guard on the perimeter. Love shot 55.6% from downtown in the Eastern Conference finals. He shot 33.2% from 3-point range so far in these playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Love came up huge in Miami’s upset win over the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Love scored 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting in Miami’s 130-117 win.

Love has also been reported to be a positive locker room presence. Love is a veteran with a championship ring. He was a part of multiple playoff runs during his time with the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. He has guided the young and inexperienced players and provided a calming presence in the locker room.

Love was acquired on the buyout market during the season. Cleveland bought out his massive contract making him a free agent. Miami signed him to a one-year, $3.1 million deal. He scored in double figures five times during the regular season with the Heat.

It remains to be seen how Love will continue to impact the NBA Finals. He is expected to be in the starting lineup again in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Kevin Love’s resume

Love has had plenty of achievements in his NBA career. He won the NBA Finals in 2016.

He was named All-NBA Second Team twice. He is a five-time All-Star. He also won Most Improved Player in 2011.

He is considered one of the best rebounders of his time. He led the league in rebounds in 2011. He also may be the greatest outlet passer of all time.

He averaged a double-double for a season seven times. He averaged 16.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in his career.

Poll : 0 votes