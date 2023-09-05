How to download NBA 2K24 upon release: Price, platforms, preload details, editions, and more

NBA 2K24's release date is closer than ever, with the new basketball video game releasing globally on September 8. The upcoming title will be the latest addition to the popular series by 2K, and plenty of new things await the fans. The first and most important task will be knowing how to purchase the game. Once that part is over, knowing where to download from will be beneficial for the community.

Like the last four years, the new addition will be available in two versions - current-gen and next-gen. The price, size, and download dates will vary based on the platform players choose. Moreover, players have been given a hint of what to expect, thanks to leakers like 2K Intel, who shared vital information on their Twitter accounts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA 2K24 price and editions

Unlike many free-to-play games of current times, 2K has opted for a premium model. In other words, players will have to pay a one-time fee to access the game. Paying the total amount will unlock all the game modes, but do note that there are microtransactions. Players can choose to buy VC with real money, and there's the added option of upgrading the Season Pass to a premium option by spending $9.99/$19.99.

Players can opt for three separate editions, which will determine how much they have to pay. The Standard Edition costs $59.99 on PC/Xbox One/PS4/Nintendo Switch, while the same will cost $69.99 on PS5/Xbox Series XlS. The Black Mamba Edition is available for $99.99, irrespective of the platform, and comes with a host of additional goodies. Finally, there's the 25th- Anniversary Edition, which costs $150 and includes an annual NBA Season Pass.

NBA 2K24 Platforms

2K Sports is set to make its upcoming release available on many different platforms, including current and next-gen platforms. Players can play the game on Xbox One/Xbox Series XlS, or the Nintendo Switch. There's support for PS4/PS5 and PC as well. PC is part of the current-gen setup despite the presence of strong hardware.

Pre-download for the next-gen version has reportedly begun earlier today, on September 5, in many regions. It needs to be clarified when the current generation's pre-downloads will be available.

Based on further rumors, the file size for the next-gen version of NBA 2K24 will be around 161 GB, while that of the current-gen is about 108 GB. This is more or less along expected lines, as the next-gen version contains additional features like crossplay and ProPLAY, along with new regions in MyCareer and game modes like The W.