NBA 2K24 File Download Size Leaked: Next-gen and current-gen versions

NBA 2K24 will become globally available on both next-gen and current-gen platforms, apart from a separate version for the Nintendo Switch.

Ahead of its September 8 release, reliable leaker 2K_Intel has shared information regarding the potential file size on both current and next-gen systems on their Twitter account.

As expected, both downloads will likely be over 100 GB each, with PS5 and Xbox Series XlS players requiring a large amount of space.

While the game engine of NBA 2K24 will be the same one used in NBA 2K23, plenty of new features are coming for the players. Much of these changes will be exclusive to the next-gen system as features like ProPLAY and crossplay make their series debut for the first time.

New features and game modes are always welcome, but they require more space to download and enjoy. If the rumored numbers are true, the community will need to reserve a large amount of space on their respective systems on September 8.

NBA 2K24 current-gen download size

Based on the leaked information from 2K_Intel, the file size on current-gen platforms will be 108 GB. This, incidentally, is less than what NBA 2K23 takes at the moment, but that's expected as the game receives several updates down the line.

This game version will be applicable for all who will opt to play on the PS4, the Xbox One, and PC.

There were several requests from the community for upgrading the PC version to next-gen, but developers of Visual Concepts have yet to budge. It will be a disappointment for the PC community as they will lose out on some of the new features, and they will also get to enjoy a lesser number of game modes.

NBA 2K24 next-gen download size

The next-gen version is significantly larger when it comes to download size, and players can expect the game to take about 161 GB of storage space. This is along the expected lines as there will be additional game modes like The W.

This mode enables players to enjoy the world of women's professional basketball, and 2K Sports has also made additions to it in NBA 2K24.

Players will also enjoy features like crossplay, allowing PS5 and Xbox Series XlS players to play with and against each other.

