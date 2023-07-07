How expensive is a Michael Jordan hologram card? Taking a closer look

Michael Jordan has remained popular among NBA circles after retiring two decades ago. The legendary Chicago Bulls star's collectibles are still highly valued. One such collectible is his holograms. Those cards are extremely valued and expensive.

A Michael Jordan hologram card could cost up to $3000. The 1994 Upper Deck Jordan Rare #1 Gold Hologram PSA 10 Pop 1 card costs that much, as per the Jordan Cards website. The cards are on sale on eBay for a limited time.

Jordan's hologram cards are now deemed a rare collectible, due to which the prices are listed so high. They are also one of the best MJ collectibles available. Jordan cards were quite popular back in the day, especially during his peak years with the Bulls when he led them to multiple three-peats.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MJ is an exclusive athlete for Upper Deck, so collectors will likely find these cards in Upper Deck products. However, several others made Jordan's cards. Fans could collect those too.

Jordan was an instant hit among NBA fans as one of the most popular and elite athletes. Jordan was highly influential among young hoopers and even other rising stars around the league who wanted to emulate him.

Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' shoes were recently auctioned and sold for a whopping $1.35 million

Michael Jordan is one of the few former players whose memorabilia could generate up to millions in auctions. One of his most significant collectibles, his shoes from the 'Flu Game' of the 1997 NBA Finals in (Game 5), were sold for $1.38 million at Goldin Auction in June 2023.

Utah Jazz ball boy Preston Thomas was the first owner of these shoes. He was signed and gifted the kicks by "His Airness" himself. Thomas sold the shoe in an auction for $104,765 in 2013. It was a size 13 black and red Air Jordan XIIs.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife After the Flu Game, Michael Jordan gave his shoes to a Utah Jazz ball boy.



In 2013, the signed Air Jordan 12s sold for $104,765!



In 2023, those same shoes are going to sell for over $1 MILLION!!! After the Flu Game, Michael Jordan gave his shoes to a Utah Jazz ball boy. In 2013, the signed Air Jordan 12s sold for $104,765!In 2023, those same shoes are going to sell for over $1 MILLION!!! https://t.co/LjOA6sFDlh

Jordan's 'Flu Game' was one of his grittiest performances ever. He was dealing with food poisoning since the night before the game. The series was tied 2-2 at that point, with Game 5 on the Bulls' home floor. Chicago desperately needed the win to take control of the series.

A loss would've seen them play an elimination Game 6 contest on the road. The game started with Chicago trailing 36-20 in the second quarter, but Michael Jordan saved the day for his team. He tallied 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 44 minutes to guide his team to a 90-88 win.

The Bulls took the series in six games by closing out Utah at home in Game 6 with a 90-86 win.

Poll : 0 votes