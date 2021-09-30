How far can the Cleveland Cavaliers go in the 2021-22 NBA season?

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to take the next step with their young core as they push for a playoff spot after a couple of disappointing seasons. The Cavs are in a precarious position with a young roster hungry to win and ready to sacrifice to take the next leap after winning a combined total of 60 games in the past three seasons.

Cleveland has a roster that is capable of competing for at least a play-in tournament birth, albeit in a more challenging Eastern Conference this time around. The Kevin Love saga wore on after his antics and embarrassing meltdown on court last season as the team failed to find a trade for the former All-Star. However, the Cavs hope that he buys in to take up the role of being a mentor for the likes of 2021 draft pick Evan Mobely and upcoming star Lauri Markkanen.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been decisive with their offseason acquisitions as they speed up the process of rebuilding the team around PG Darius Garland, who is raring to lead the team to playoff qualification for the first time since the departure of LeBron James. The young star discussed the team's expectations for the season with HoopsHype podcast host Michael Scotto, telling him,

"In our locker room, our expectations are to make the playoffs. The league is very balanced this year, so it’s going to be tough, but I think we’ve got the guys and the mindset to do it."

Those are lofty goals considering that the Cavs finished in the bottom three of the Eastern Conference in consecutive seasons. However, having said that, the Cleveland Cavaliers do have the talent and determination required to make it to the playoffs this season. They head into the season with renewed hope despite the shortcomings they have faced in the past.

Cleveland will face resistance in a much more competitive Eastern Conference with teams like Chicago, New York, Atlanta and Charlotte having a resurgence.

Predicting the floor for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Former All-Star Kevin Love will be a crucial factor in Cleveland's campaign for playoff qualification

The Cleveland Cavaliers' 2021-22 roster has the makings of a good albeit raw team, competitive enough to qualify for for a play-in birth if not for a playoff spot. Young stars such as Darius Garland and Colin Sexton are expected to make massive jumps in production if they can build on their good performances last season. Isaac Okoro is yet another young guard to keep an eye out for, as the 2020 fifth-round draft pick's impressive defensive abilities and versitality was on full display last season despite him initially struggling on offense.The back court looks set with the addition of experienced vet Ricky Rubio, who has a knack for enabling young guards with the potential to transform into All-Stars to dominate consistently.

The Cavaliers have also solidified their front court with high-ceiling talents in Jarret Allen, Lauri Markannen and Evan Mobley. Allen will look to take the next leap after a massive offseason where he signed a five-year $100 million contract to be an integral part of the Cleveland Cavaliers' future. Cavs GM Koby Altman emphasized Allen's importance to the roster during his signing by saying,

“We spent the last few years maintaining our financial and roster flexibility to put ourselves in a position to acquire and now re-sign a player of Jarrett’s calibre. Since his arrival, Jarrett has fit seamlessly into our culture and almost instantly, he earned the respect of his coaches and teammates. We took another positive step forward in our pursuit of sustainable success with this signing, as we see Jarrett as an integral piece of our future moving forward.”

The Cavs brought in Lauri Markkanen via a three-time trade due to his his shooting prowess and ability to create instant offense while being comfortable with either starting or coming off the bench. Markkanen's addition along with versatile forward Evan Mobley puts the Cleveland Cavaliers' front court in good stead despite their relative inexperience.

This is where Kevin Love comes in for the team. Love is a five-time All-Star who has had multiple Finals appearances and knows how to navigate his way into the post-season. The Cavaliers retained him with the hope that he has a change of heart and will be more focused on being the ideal mentor for their young forwards while also being the leader of the team, heading their playoffs charge. Kevin Love has the capability to help his team both on and off the court with his mesmerizing touchdown passes that lead to easy buckets and a calm personality that can guide them through tough times.

Considering these factors, it is not difficult to foresee the Cleveland Cavaliers making it to the play-in tournament at least.

Predicting the ceiling for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Guard Colin Sexton #2 will look to take the next leap after an impressive showing last season

The Cleveland Cavaliers come into the 2021-22 season with a renewed energy and raised expectations. If they manage to qualify for the playoffs, their ceiling could be a second-round exit.

However, the Cavaliers will have to stay firm on their path irrespective of the obstacles they face if they are to make it to the playoffs. The Eastern Conference is much more loaded this time around, with multiple teams vying for the last two playoff spots. Cleveland possesses the talent required to undertake such a challenge but will have to mature and grow faster as a team if they are to make it. They have one of the youngest rosters in the league and have the capability of finishing strong or fizzling out due to their inexperience. It will be up to experienced vets such as Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love to guide them through tough waters.

The offseason addition of Point-God Ricky Rubio will be vital for the team as he provides them with a playoff proven veteran PG, who will enable and push their young guards to unlock their full potential.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to embark on a vital playoff push as the franchise looks to turn its supporter base into 'Believeland' again. Watch out for the Cavs as they might surprise you this season.

