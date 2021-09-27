How far can the Memphis Grizzlies go in the 2021-22 NBA season?

The Memphis Grizzlies are undoubtedly one of the up-and-coming teams in the NBA's Western Conference with high hopes for the future. They qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2017 after a couple of impressive performances in the play-in tournament.

A surprise win against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second match of the play-in tournament was perhaps the most important victory for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2020-21 NBA season. That victory clinched their playoff berth and ended a three-year postseason hiatus.

While the Memphis Grizzlies made significant acquisitions during the 2021 offseason, we can't exactly call them season-altering changes. They will be counting on Jaren Jackson Jr. to return to full health as the versatile big man was missed last season.

Predicting the floor for the Memphis Grizzlies

Victories over the San Antonio Spurs and Warriors guaranteed a postseason feature for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2020-21 NBA season. Given how their roster is stacked, the floor for the Grizzlies for the 2021-22 season will be a play-in feature.

While the Memphis Grizzlies are an exciting team, finishing in the top-six over teams like the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks is out of the question. Although both aforementioned teams have undergone managerial changes that might impact their performances, betting against both teams reaching the playoffs would be unwise.

The loss of Jonas Valanciunas will also significantly impact the Memphis Grizzlies' performance in the coming season. Although he can be overlooked as he is never the star of the show, the Lithuanian was the third-best scorer on their roster.

While all the praise goes to Ja Morant for his sublime performance to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to the playoffs, I dare say they wouldn't have made it without Valanciunas' contributions. His versatility was a significant factor as he could spread the court and also dominate in the paint.

The acquisition of Steven Adams promises the same paint dominance but might end up clogging the paint. He did not attempt a single three-pointer the whole of last season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Adams' fit with the team was a factor in his trade as the big man did not provide enough space for Zion Williamson to work down low. While he will be a presence in the paint for the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja might not have enough room to attack the rim as much as he'd like.

Predicting the ceiling for the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will better their 38-34 run in the 2021-22 NBA campaign but will not have an easy ride to the playoffs. If all goes well and they reach the postseason, their ceiling will be a first-round exit.

Finishing 8th last season was hard luck for the Memphis Grizzlies as they were paired with the Utah Jazz in the first round. Although they narrowly stole Game 1, the Jazz went on a rampage in Game 2-5 to send the Grizzlies packing.

Teams have made significant changes to their rosters, which means the Memphis Grizzlies will not stand a chance against any of the top four teams in a seven-game series. Regardless, we expect the Grizzlies to continue on their upward trajectory with the hope of becoming regulars in the playoffs.

