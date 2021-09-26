How far can the Portland Trail Blazers go in the 2021-22 NBA season?

For the second consecutive season, the Portland Trail Blazers gave it their all to make it to the 2021 NBA Playoffs only to get bounced in the first round. The Blazers crashed out despite Damian Lillard's heroics after facing a resilient Denver Nuggets side playing without their star guard Jamal Murray. The series highlighted the Blazers' biggest problem over the years, an over-reliance on Lillard.

Dame Dolla came up with one of the best performances in playoff history as he scored 55 points in Game 5 of the series, including a record 12 three-pointers made, to keep the Portland Trail Blazers alive. Unfortunately for the Blazers, Denver ended their season in the very next game.

Lillard was exceptional throughout the series, averaging 34.3 points on 44.9% shooting from the perimeter to go with 4.3 rebounds and 10.2 assists.

Unfortunately, Portland did not have the right tools to assist their star in crossing the hurdle, leading to Lillard cutting a frustrated figure post their playoffs exit as seen by his cryptic Instagram post.

Dame summed up the Blazers' predicament perfectly in his post-match interview after the Game 6 loss when he said:

"Obviously, where we are isn't good enough to win the championship if it's not good enough for us to get out of a first-round series with two of their best three or four players, not on the floor. That's why it's even more disappointing for me, cause I felt like if any year you could shoulder the load and go get one, it was this one."

The Portland Trail Blazers were in for a turbulent offseason with a disgruntled star and a team that needed a major overhaul to compete at the highest level. The biggest change came after they hired former NBA champion Chauncey Billups as their new head coach to replace Terry Stotts, who decided to part ways with the team after their disappointing exit. But the Blazers need a lot more than a coaching change to get past their playoff roadblocks, that too in a loaded Western Conference.

Predicting the floor for the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers successfully avoided a major fiasco after retaining Damian Lillard despite trade rumors surrounding him. Retaining your franchise cornerstone is the first step, but keeping him there is what matters the most. That in itself depends on other offseason acquisitions by the front office that translates into results on the court.

The Blazers have added some interesting pieces to their roster in the offseason, namely Larry Nance Jr., Tony Snell, Cody Zeller and Ben McLemore. This is a far cry from the type of changes that Lillard would have expected as they are minor upgrades. Considering this, do not be surprised if you see the Blazers fight for a playoff spot via the play-in tournament or miss the playoffs entirely.

The Portland Trail Blazers were 29th in defensive rating last season and their recent additions don't suggest this stat will see a significant uptick. Improving defensively is crucial for the Blazers if they want to advance to the latter stages of the playoffs considering the offensive firepower that the top teams in the West possess.

The addition of Larry Nance Jr. will help them in this aspect as he was the Cleveland Cavaliers' most versatile defender last year. The departures of defensive liabilities such as Carmelo Anthony and Enes Kanter and the hiring of Chauncey Billups will also help in that regard. But this still doesn't seem to be enough since their lackluster defense was the reason behind their early playoffs exit last year.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA A fitting way for Portland's season to end blowing a 14 point lead thanks to its horrific defense and unimaginative offense. Blazers fans, hope this is a blessing in disguise and it leads to major changes. Damian Lillard deserves a better co-star, supporting cast, and head coach. A fitting way for Portland's season to end blowing a 14 point lead thanks to its horrific defense and unimaginative offense. Blazers fans, hope this is a blessing in disguise and it leads to major changes. Damian Lillard deserves a better co-star, supporting cast, and head coach. https://t.co/sX5Xx6Py7q

There have been rumors that CJ McCollum could be used, along with other assets, to prize Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. The trade would give the Blazers and Lillard the co-star that he's craving.

Simmons could be a defensive centerpiece and a willing facilitator to complement Lillard's premium marksmanship, despite the criticism surrounding the Australian's shooting. GM Neil Olshey's mentality to be risk-averse might cost the Blazers as they might lose their franchise star if the losses keep piling up despite Lillard's loyalty.

Predicting the ceiling for the Portland Trail Blazers

If the Portland Trail Blazers manage to qualify for the playoffs, their ceiling for the 2021-22 season could be a second-round exit. Success is something that can be addictive once you have tasted it. With Damian Lillard coming off an impressive Olympic campaign where he won gold with Team USA, it is not difficult to foresee Portland making a run in the playoffs on the back of yet another impressive post-season campaign from Dolla.

But don't expect the Blazers to get to the Western Conference Finals or the NBA Finals, with teams such as the LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz in their path. The Portland Trail Blazers lack the depth required to beat such juggernauts despite the other teams having their own set of issues.

This is all set to be a make-or-break season for the Portland Trail Blazers as one minor slip could cost them a playoff spot and their superstar.

