How to get into the Brickley Gym in NBA 2K24?

The Brickley Gym is a place of interest you'll come across on your journey in NBA 2K24's MyCareer mode. You can only gain access to the place later in the game as it will be locked at the very start. Although unlocking it is problematic, thanks to community member UziiXBL, there appears to be an easy trick that will let you access the place quite easily. If done properly, you'll quickly get to unlock the gym and access it fully in the MyCareer mode.

MyCareer has undergone several changes, especially if you're playing the current-gen version of the game. This version is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series XlS. It includes new locations, affiliations, and more, for the players to enjoy. Thankfully, you'll be able to make use of the Brickley Gym along the way to aid your causes in training up your MyCareer athlete in NBA 2K24.

The easiest way to unlock the Brickley Gym in NBA 2K24

The trick mentioned by UziiXBL can be followed by anyone who has a created character in NBA 2K24. Hence, creating your virtual persona is a must before you proceed to the next step.

According to Uzii, the created player should have a 60 overall (this is the point from where every player starts their journey) and a height of 7 ft 3 inches.

Start a game in MyCareer mode and shoot at least five times. Once done, you can choose to simply foul out to end your match early. Also, it's not necessary to score baskets with your throws.

Then, go to the Brickley Gym and wait to see if it allows you to enter or not. If the latter happens, you'll have to repeat the trick from scratch.

If you can complete the drill, go back and delete this build to create a new one and repeat the trick.

According to Uzii, make sure that your second build isn't identical to the first one; further, there should be certain differences in the stats.

This will allow you to use the gym, which in turn will allow you to complete drills and unlock different badges while levelling up your characters. The incentive to grind has certainly gone up in NBA 2K24, with two new affiliations and a new rep system. The ultimate aim is to finish every season in the top 10 to win exclusive rewards and reach the level of legend from a rookie.