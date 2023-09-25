How to get new Fast Break cards in NBA 2K24 for free?

NBA 2K24 players will be able to earn new special cards for their MyTeam squads, all thanks to the Fast Break agendas that are live in the game. This new promo will introduce items throughout this week, but the formula this time is different. Instead of opening packs or relying on the player market, you'll be able to get them with the help of agendas.

This will be great news for all, as nobody will have to rely on their luck and VCs to get the new cards. Agendas involve completing certain tasks according to their given conditions. While some agendas require players to play in a particular game mode, others offer much more freedom. While some of them will be harder than the rest, it will be completely worth the effort for NBA 2K24 players, given how good the Fast Break players are in terms of stats.

The new Fast Break players in NBA 2K24 can be a valuable addition to MyTeam squads

The first agenda is now available in MyTeam and is the easiest of the lot. It requires players to complete one rebound and one block to earn a Gold Rick Mahorn card. While the card is nothing special, it will put players on the path to completing the Fast Break collection.

This will then be followed by a new daily agenda attached to the NBA star who appears in NBA 2K24. This will lead to a prized Amethyst tier Clyde Drexler item that will be earnable beginning Friday, September 29. To get this card, players must complete all the agendas that appear over the next few days as part of this promo.

The new card that appears on a new day will be one tier higher in rarity than the previous release. It's an excellent opportunity for players to improve their squads comprehensively. The relatively low costs make it perfect for beginners who might have started their NBA 2K24 journeys slightly late.

Those who can complete the entire set of Fast Break agendas will also be eligible for an Amethyst tier 90-rated Draymond Green item. This is part of dual boost all the way up to Diamond with Cookin' Steph Curry. Hence, it makes plenty of sense for players to grind the agendas as much as possible.

2K Games will also release three new Cookin' cards daily in MyTeam. Players can earn up to 15 new cards with boosted stats and overalls. Once all the cards are revealed, they will also become available in packs.