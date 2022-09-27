How to increase the fashion level in NBA 2K23?

NBA 2K23 is one of the most immersive sports games around. Numerous fascinating features and components have been included, and one of them is fashion, on which they have placed a lot of emphasis.

Future players should surely not neglect the fashion system because it helps them recruit more and better sponsors. This article will explain how the fashion system functions and how to raise it to a higher degree in order to get more sponsorship offers.

How to increase fashion level in NBA 2K23

There are many obstacles for players to conquer in NBA 2K23's MyCareer mode. But one of their main goals as a rising player should be to increase their Fashion Level and seem more trendy. Fans must do this in order to raise the probability that they will win the sponsor.

Players may make a lot of money with better sponsors and higher fashion levels. For stronger sponsorship negotiations, NBA 2K23 players may also improve their brand quality.

There are several ways to raise the level of fashion. As Ricky's daily objective, performing many jobs is the first approach to raising the fashion level.

Visiting and taking part in the City Runaways is the second way to raise the fashion level.

Another strategy used by the 2K23 players to attract media attention is to change before every other game. The players' choice of clothing will likewise be a topic of discussion among these reporters.

Their degree of fashion will drastically rise by responding to these queries. Since some of these topics are challenging, enough research is required to provide a response.

The MyCareer will frequently provide fans with different individuals asking them to participate in fashion trivia. Players' fashion levels will significantly increase and a variety of rewards will become available if they can correctly answer these trivia questions.

