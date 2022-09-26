What is NBA 2K23 Fashion Trivia? Here are all the details that you need to know

NBA 2K23 has added a plethora of new features and events for fans of the game. The MyCareer mode and the MyPlayer mode in particular have seen a number of changes that have made the overall experience more realistic and immersible.

The City in MyCareer is smaller and has an increased number of activities. This means that gamers do not need to waste their time roaming around the huge map that existed in NBA 2K22.

Additionally, there are a number of new events, giveaways, and quizzes that will allow gamers to win extra rewards. Apart from the 2KTV quizzes and giveaways in the form of locker codes, NBA 2K23 also has music and trivia. Gamers will need to complete quizzes in order to win the rewards.

The following article looks at the NBA 2K23 Fashion Trivia, and everything you need to know about it!

NBA 2K23 Fashion Trivia: Everything you need to know

The NBA 2K23 MyCareer mode has a number of quests that deal with off-court activities. The Music Trivia allows gamers to gain both VC and Experience Points that can help gamers make progress in NBA 2K23. Currently, there are a total of ten trivia quizzes available that can be answered. The following questions and answers are currently active in the game:

Fashion Trivia 1

Who makes the Birkin bag?

Answer 1: Hermes.

Which shoe company was the first to introduce a microchip into its sneakers?

Answer 2: Adidas.

What did the Nike logo originally intend to convey with its look and style?

Answer 3: Motion.

Fashion Trivia 2

Which streetwear company is known for its logo that looks like two U’s, with one being upside down?

Answer 1: Under Armor.

Who was the very first NBA player with his own signature shoe?

Answer 2: Bob Cousy.

Which economist coined the phrase “conspicuous consumption” back in 1899?

Answer 3: Thorstein Veblen.

Fashion Trivia 3

Which resale marketplace was founded by a whole bunch of people including Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert?

Answer 1: StockX.

What was the original color of the Yeezy 350s?

Answer 2: Turtle Dove.

Which brand created a totally cute and iconic backpack for Swedish schoolkids back in 1970??

Answer 3: Fjallraven Kanken.

Fashion Trivia 4

Which company produces Air Jordans?

Answer 1: Nikes.

What luxury brand that everyone knows now, but back in the day was originally known for making trunks for traveling?

Answer 2: Louis Vuitton.

Who designed the Peter Saville Parka, not the one Sabine got in Chinatown for thirty-five dollars, the real one?

Answer 3: Raf Simons.

Fashion Trivia 5

Which label’s iconic logo is like the little heart with eyes on it?

Answer 1: Comme des Garcons PLAY

The shoe museum with the largest collection of footwear is 'Bata' and it’s in what city?

Answer 2: Toronto.

When Heron Preston did his project UNIFORM, who did he collaborate with?

Answer 3: The NYC Department of Sanitation.

Fashion Trivia 6

What was the name of the former basketball player that Converse hired to help design their most iconic sneaker almost 100 years ago?

Answer 1: Chuck Taylor.

Which Japanese streetwear brand was founded in 1993?

Answer 2: BAPE.

What’s the name of the streetwear line founded by the brothers Edwin and Salmee, whose last name was Faeh?

Answer 3: Carhartt WIP.

Fashion Trivia 7

Which iconic streetwear logo was based on the way the founder would sign his handcrafted surfboards?

Answer 1: Stussy.

Which brand was founded by Jerry Lorenzo?

Answer 2: Fear of God.

What was the inspiration for the Air Jordan X according to Tinker Hatfield?

Answer 3: Lawnmower.

Fashion Trivia 8

With Nike kicks, yeah? The originals used a household appliance to make the soles. Name it.

Answer 1: Waffle Iron.

Which two shoe companies were created out of an argument between two brothers?

Answer 2: Adidas & Puma.

What’s the name of Brendon Babenzain’s brand?

Answer 3: Noah.

Fashion Trivia 9

Fenty is a fashion house founded by which singer?

Answer 1: Rihanna.

Which sneakers were the first to be 'mass mass mass' produced?

Answer 2: Keds.

When Nike was planning on discontinuing the original Air Force 1, retailers in which city saved it by offering color of the month drops?

Answer 3: Baltimore.

Fashion Trivia 10

Which designer’s Red October sneakers sold out within seconds?

Answer 1: Kanye.

Back in 1984, Michael Jordan and Nike had just launched the original Air Jordan shoe. Michael wasn’t allowed to wear the original Jordans in an NBA game because they violated a specific and now repealed rule. What was the rule violation that resulted in the original Air Jordans being banned?

Answer 2: Unapproved Colors.

Back in 2018 PrettyLittleThing partnered with this OG hip-hop brand. It was probably one of the best collaborations in streetwear history. Who was that brand that made it so fire?

Answer 3: Kark Kani.

