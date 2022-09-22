NBA 2K23 2K Beats: 3 New artists added featuring Kodak Black

NBA 2K23 appears to follow the tradition of every new 2K game in having a great selection of songs for you to play.

There is a decent selection of songs, with well-known performers like Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Dijon, Lil Tecca, and more. The list will continue to expand. The songs that fans can presently listen to won't be the only ones accessible as new songs will keep getting added. The starting lineup, though, is already rather strong.

Players throughout the virtual basketball universe should expect the music to shake their loudspeakers and headphones. They have added three other artists, who we will now talk about.

NBA 2K23 adds three new soundtracks

When the game was first released, more than 50 different musicians were represented on the soundtrack. As the season progresses, 2K will increase that number. Meanwhile, here are the three new songs that will be included on the list this week.

Kodak Black's Super Gremlin, an American rapper, will be the first song to be included in the soundtrack this season. The Billboard Hot 100 chart position of the song, which rose to number three, made it renowned.

American rapper Playboi Carti's song "Sky" will be the second one to be included in the soundtrack this weekend. The song came from Album Track 19 ON—Whole Lotta Red, which peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 200.

Last but not least, I Really by Hotboii feat. 42 Dugg & Yo will be the third song to appear on the soundtrack.

With the abocesongs, the NBA 2K23 Soundtrack now has 39 tracks, according to a 2K announcement. Fans can also listen to these songs on Spotify.

Every Friday, three new songs will be added to the NBA 2K23 soundtrack, as was the case with NBA 2K22. Rhe Seasons will incorporate collaborations with a variety of musicians and record labels.

